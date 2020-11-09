Left Menu
Unitech posts net loss of Rs 1,317 cr for Jan-March quarter of last fiscal

Net loss stood at Rs 1,562.16 crore during the 2019-20 financial year, as against a net loss of Rs 790.83 crore in the previous fiscal. Total income rose to Rs 1,764.93 crore last fiscal from Rs 1,371.04 crore in the previous year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:56 IST
Crisis-hit realty firm Unitech Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,316.65 crore for the March quarter of the last fiscal. Its net loss stood at Rs 402.16 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 148.15 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 663.39 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing. Net loss stood at Rs 1,562.16 crore during the 2019-20 financial year, as against a net loss of Rs 790.83 crore in the previous fiscal. Total income rose to Rs 1,764.93 crore last fiscal from Rs 1,371.04 crore in the previous year.

