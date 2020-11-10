Three killed in road accident in Nagpur

Three persons from Nagpur were killed and another was seriously after their speeding car dashed against a roadside tree near here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The accident took place at Dahegaon bus stand on Kalmeshwar Road on Sunday night, they said.

The deceased were identified as Praveen Gulabrao Chopde (33), who was driving the car, Kamal Shalikrao Dhore (25) and Tushar Krishnarao Lokhande (33), all city residents, the police said. The injured, Nihal Naresh Chandurkar (30), the car owner, has been admitted to Mayo Hospital, they said.