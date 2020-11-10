Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold, silver coins of Vaishno Devi shrine released

Gold and sliver coins in the name of the Vaishno Devi shrine have been released ahead of Diwali for devotees worldwide, an official spokesman said on Monday. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released the coins for millions of devotees worldwide, he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-11-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 00:48 IST
Gold, silver coins of Vaishno Devi shrine released
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Gold and sliver coins in the name of the Vaishno Devi shrine have been released ahead of Diwali for devotees worldwide, an official spokesman said on Monday. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released the coins for millions of devotees worldwide, he said. Lt Governor Sinha said he is fortunate to have got the opportunity to release the coins. Referring to the coins, Sinha said as some devotees could not travel to the shrine due to coronavirus pandemic, the shrine board has decided to make the coins available in Jammu and as well as Delhi. He stressed that it is important for people to choose the path of peace in the interest of humanity. The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has developed coins of two to 10 grams carrying an impression of the holy "pindies", the spokesman said. Rates of the coins depend on the denomination chosen and the prevailing gold and silver rates, he said. Currently, a 10-gram silver coin is available at Rs 770 while that of five grams will cost Rs 410

A two-gram gold coin will cost Rs 11,490; five-gram for Rs 28,150; and 10-gram for Rs 55,880, he said. These coins are available at souvenir shops at the shrine; Jammu airport; Katra; Kalika Dham, Jammu; and J K House, 5 Prithviraj Road, Delhi.

TRENDING

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca says Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine results encouraging

An AstraZeneca executive said he felt encouraged by incredibly promising COVID-19 vaccine trial data unveiled by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, while hoping the United States would embrace innovation under the next administration. ...

Ukraine's president tests positive for COVID-19

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection and will be working in self-isolation while being treated. There are no lucky people in the world for whom COVID-19 does not pose...

Guterres congratulates Biden and Harris, hails UN-US partnership as ‘essential pillar’

The Secretary-General congratulates the American people for a vibrant exercise of democracy in their countrys elections last week, said a statement released on behalf of Antnio Guterres, on Monday.Secretary-General antonioguterres congrat...

Golf-Scott hopes to channel early 2020 form for postponed Masters

Former champion Adam Scott snapped a four-year PGA Tour title drought shortly before the COVID-19 outbreak upended the golf calendar and now the Australian hopes to find a way to channel that winning form at this weeks Masters. Scott, who i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020