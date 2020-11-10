Left Menu
The Iconic JW Marriott Pune Celebrates a Glorious Decade of Hospitality and Memorable Experiences

The JW Marriott continues to remain the premier hospitality destination in Pune and continues to host high-profile delegates, business travelers and leisure visitors. Sharing his thoughts on this milestone, Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty said, "As JW Marriott Hotel Pune celebrates its 10th anniversary this week, I would like to wholeheartedly thank everyone who has contributed to making it the pride and jewel in the crown of our hospitality portfolio.

PUNE, India, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The majestic JW Marriott Pune, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Since 2010, when it first opened its doors, JW Marriott Pune has become an iconic landmark in Pune city and has come to epitomize a seductive blend of luxury and innovative guest experiences that delight at every step. Over the years, many famous patrons and esteemed guests have walked through the formidable Porte Cochere, including noted industrialists, corporate tycoons, celebrities, artists and socialites. The JW Marriott continues to remain the premier hospitality destination in Pune and continues to host high-profile delegates, business travelers and leisure visitors.

Sharing his thoughts on this milestone, Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty said, "As JW Marriott Hotel Pune celebrates its 10th anniversary this week, I would like to wholeheartedly thank everyone who has contributed to making it the pride and jewel in the crown of our hospitality portfolio. Our guests, our employees, our business partners and associates have all been a part of the wonderful journey in creating countless memorable and deeply personal experiences and celebrations over the last decade. The hospitality industry has rapidly evolved to face the new global challenges and, armed with a full armory of health, safety, well-being and other initiatives, the JW Marriott Pune is poised to continue to create even more memorable moments for guests." "I congratulate Shri Aaditya Thackeray, Minister for Tourism & Environment, Government of Maharashtra for his transformative and progressive move to accord the status of an industry to the hospitality sector. This is a very welcome step that will give a much needed fillip to the sector," he added. "For our 10th anniversary, it is our wish that all our guests will create their own special memories with us and rediscover what makes the hotel so special. From enjoying a staycation to dining at our award-winning dining establishments, there will be many reasons for visitors and the travel community to celebrate with us. We remain confident in the resilience of travel, our owners, guests and associates," said Vineet Mishra, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton, Pune & Cluster General Manager Pune.

To commemorate this proud milestone and as part of the festivities, the JW Marriott Pune has curated a very compelling 'A Decade of Celebration' stay package for visitors. This includes: • Complimentary pickup and drop from your local residence in Pune • Suite upgrade • Complimentary breakfast • Chef-curated lunch and dinner • Pint of house wine in the room • Early check-in and late check-out and much more INR 10,000 plus taxes onwards Offer validity: 30th Nov, 2020 Booking code: PK9 Venue: JW Marriott Pune Date: 1st November - 30th November 2020 Contact number: 020-6683-3333 Emails Id:jw.pnqmc.reservations@marriotthotels.com Booking Link:http://bit.ly/DecadeCelebrationAtJWMP 10th Anniversary memories:https://we.tl/t-KkKLQCNsRW About JW Marriott Pune: Located centrally, the property encompasses 415 rooms including 44 suites designed for the business and leisure traveler, a bi-level Convention Centre, 12 flexible meeting rooms, F&B outlets and the Quan Spa - one of the largest spas in West India. Being a sought after hotel for conferences and business needs, JW Marriott Pune strives towards continued innovation, luxury and excellence. For those who want to have a perfect wedding that mirrors their personality and dreams, JW Marriott Pune also offers state-of-the-art banquet spaces spanning over 40,000 square feet teamed together with exceptional culinary creations from the hotel's catering team. About Marriott International: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,900 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 130 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott BonvoyTM, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram About Panchshil Realty Established in 2002, Panchshil Realty is one of India's finest luxury real estate brands. Renowned for leadership and excellence in real estate development, the Group's approach is focused on planned development, creating value assets, and crafting lifestyle experiences through design and architecture. For more information, please visit www.panchshil.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1329986/The_JW_Marriott_Pune_Facade.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1329987/The_iconic_rooftop_lounge_and_restaurant__Paasha.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1329988/The_luxurious_Soho_Suite.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1042836/Panchshil_Realty_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

