Left Menu
Development News Edition

MyMoneyMantra's Phy-Gital End-to-End Fulfillment Model Recommended for FinTech Efficiency and Financial Inclusion

It highlights the competitive advantage MyMoneyMantra holds in the Indian marketplace with its physical muscle combined with digital prowess stating and says, "Firms like MyMoneyMantra have focused on improving customer's experience balancing human interaction with data analysis." Mr Raj Khosla, Founder, Managing Director of MyMoneyMantra and a thought leader in Indian Retail Banking & Financial services said, "The global recognition of MyMoneyMantra's Phy-Gital approach for end-to-end fulfilment of customers' financial demands is a vindication of our core values for three decades- Trust, Resilience, Inclusion, and Customer First.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 11:23 IST
MyMoneyMantra's Phy-Gital End-to-End Fulfillment Model Recommended for FinTech Efficiency and Financial Inclusion
Representative image

NEW DELHI, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MyMoneyMantra.com, India's largest financial services marketplace has been featured in a white paper by Georgetown University as a case study to highlight best practices for Global FinTech Industry. The McDonough School of Business, Centre for Financial Markets and Policy, Georgetown University published a White Paper titled "FinTech & Financial Inclusion: How do FinTech firms assist clients in obtaining loans?" The study analyzes the functioning of 6 loan aggregators and marketplaces across the United States, India, China, Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea. It deep dives into their product lines, business revenue model, competitive advantage, marketing strategies, opportunities and challenges.

The Georgetown University White Paper recognises MyMoneyMantra's success with Phy-Gital (Digital & Physical) channels in India for end-to-end customer fulfilment as one of the key strategies to bridge the financial gap, accelerate financial inclusion and improve customer experience in developed and emerging nations. It highlights the competitive advantage MyMoneyMantra holds in the Indian marketplace with its physical muscle combined with digital prowess stating and says, "Firms like MyMoneyMantra have focused on improving customer's experience balancing human interaction with data analysis." Mr Raj Khosla, Founder, Managing Director of MyMoneyMantra and a thought leader in Indian Retail Banking & Financial services said, "The global recognition of MyMoneyMantra's Phy-Gital approach for end-to-end fulfilment of customers' financial demands is a vindication of our core values for three decades- Trust, Resilience, Inclusion, and Customer First. MyMoneyMantra.com combines technology, AI & ML with traditional distribution strategies and fulfils the demand for loans across the length & breadth of the country. We identify customer needs, build relationships, and handhold the user to get the desired loan product." Adding further he said, "We have originated $1 billion of credit across 60 cities with 100 financial partners in FY 2019-20. We are grateful to our 7 million happy customers and are steadfast in catering hassle-free and quality financial products to our customers." MyMoneyMantra continues to aggressively invest in technology & analytics to build and upgrade its state-of-the-art digital platform which is powered by the MMM data warehouse hosted on AWS. The White Paper closely examines the existing financial gap across the globe and highlights, as per the World Bank as many as 3.7 billion people are either unbanked or underbanked. It is of utmost importance to satisfy this global demand for financial inclusion i.e. effective delivery of affordable and utilitarian financial access.

The study further observes that loan marketplaces are creating innovative approaches to grant people and businesses new ways to access credit. They are accelerating financial inclusion by providing access to information, assistance, rate & cost comparison and contributing to people's financial education. The White Paper recommends that firms in the FinTech segment should incorporate the following strategies to accelerate financial inclusion & efficiency in FinTech efforts: 1 Expand product offerings tailored to the customers' needs and capabilities and expand into previously untapped markets, both domestically and internationally. Utilize existing platforms, such as cell phones, to reach customers in rural areas.

2 Cement partnerships with traditional banks and financial institutions and penetrate e-commerce and social media platforms by offering money transfers, payments, and financing solutions. 3 R&D to find new ways to incorporate new technologies that enhance the user experience, accurate matching between financial products and users, risk and credit assessments, and product design. The "Phy-Gital" approach, where firms aim to meet the customer physically or digitally wherever convenient to him/her.

The White Paper concludes: "FinTech firms have created products and services that helped millions of people gain access to credit and capital. These firms offer more competitive offerings and more transparent processes than traditional banking institutions. FinTech has the potential to close the finance gap and serve the unbanked and underbanked populations of the world." Download White Paper: https://bit.ly/30a4k5T About MyMoneyMantra: MyMoneyMantra is India's largest Phy-Gital (Physical-Digital) marketplace for Personal Loans, Home Loans, and Credit Cards. MyMoneyMantra helps customers compare products across 100+ Financial Institutions and demystifies the world of personal finance. The Company's mission is to serve the need of every Indian by delivering the right suite of financial products in the most efficient manner.

Over the last 5 years, MyMoneyMantra has originated $4 Billion of credit and helped millions of Indians navigate the world of personal finance. MyMoneyMantra commenced operations in 1989 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1330902/MyMoneyMantra_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Odisha by-polls: Ruling BJD candidates leading on both seats

Bhubaneswar Odisha India, November 10 The ruling Biju Janata Dal BJD candidates are leading on both the Assembly seats in which by-polls were held in Odisha, as per the Election Commission on Tuesday. As per the ECI, BJD candidate Swarup Ku...

Uyghur body hails US decision to drop ETIM from 'terror' list

A pro-Uyghurs organisation has hailed the US administrations decision of removing East Turkistan Islamic Movement ETIM from the terror list, which Beijing used for years to justify the genocide of Uyghurs in China. Campaign For Uyghurs is d...

Rugby-Argentina itching to join Tri-Nations fray against All Blacks

Having been spectators as Australia and New Zealand traded blows in the opening weeks of the Tri-Nations, Argentina are relishing the prospect of joining the fray on Saturday when they face the All Blacks in Sydney. The Pumas have not playe...

Taapsee Pannu shares glimpse of her practice session as she gears up for 'Rashmi Rocket'

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday shared a glimpse from her upcoming sports-drama Rashmi Rocket, as she kicks in a fascinating fitness workout from the practice field. The Pink star shared a post on Instagram, in which she is seen practising D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020