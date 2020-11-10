Left Menu
YASH Technologies Becomes the First Indian Organization to Achieve CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 With Supplier Agreement Management (SAM) Applicability

"We believe that this model will help us to improve and strengthen our quality processes in line with evolving customer needs and enable us to enhance our global competitiveness."

YASH Technologies Becomes the First Indian Organization to Achieve CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 With Supplier Agreement Management (SAM) Applicability

DEV V2.0 Level 5 achievement in the CMMI® with SAM Applicability model underlines the maturity of executing high-quality and complex IT Engagements to drive desirable business outcomes with increased predictability. Hyderabad, India – Business Wire India YASH Technologies, a leading global consulting, technology, and outsourcing organization, has announced that it is the first Indian IT solutions and services company to be appraised at CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 with Supplier Agreement Management (SAM) applicability. This appraisal demonstrates YASH's strong commitment towards delivery excellence, service quality, and process maturity to drive business transformation for its customers and vendors. As part of this evaluation process, YASH's Development Centre in Hyderabad has gone through a rigorous audit and subsequently was assessed at CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5, a feat achieved by just nine companies worldwide. CMMI® is a performance enhancement framework consisting of collected best practices that enable organizations to improve capabilities and elevate process performance across five different levels. CMMI® DEV V2.0 is a new model that consists of added practice areas and enhanced requirements to provide a clear intent and value for achieving the organization's desired business and performance objectives. An appraisal at maturity V2.0 Level 5 indicates - the organizational capabilities to proactively understand its customers' business needs using statistical and quantitative data analytics and provide comprehensive value-centric outcomes with high predictability.

"The CMMI® DEV V2.0 Level 5 appraisal with Supplier Agreement Management (SAM) applicability is a significant milestone and reflects our intense commitment towards delivering exceptional customer and vendor experiences", said BalaNavuluri, COO, YASH Technologies. "As a global "partner of choice," we emphasize the continual improvement in quality and customer-centric delivery processes fostering greater operational efficiency and predictable outcomes for all our stakeholders." He furthered added, "This validation reinforces our internal quality management as being among the best in the industry." YASH was appraised at CMMI level 5 in 2017, and the 2020 re-appraisal is with the new model V2.O. This has significantly raised the bar to implement processes with a stronger focus on intent and value for improved customer delight. "We are thrilled to be the first Indian organization in this category," said Sanjay Kakulavaram, AVP – Process Excellence Team, YASH Technologies. "We believe that this model will help us to improve and strengthen our quality processes in line with evolving customer needs and enable us to enhance our global competitiveness." To know more about YASH CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 with Supplier Agreement Management (SAM) Applicability, please visit www.yash.com or email info@yash.com.

About YASH Technologies YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to succeed and drive end-to-end Digital Transformation throughout their enterprise. As a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global clients, YASH combines operational and IT technology with flexible business models to enable value-driven innovation. YASH's customer-centric engagement framework integrates strong domain expertise and consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies to provision digital, application, and infrastructure services. Headquartered in the US, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is CMMI (Level 5) & an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000:2011 certified organization. For more information, please visit www.yash.com or email info@yash.com PWR PWR.

