APM Terminals Pipavav commences integrated container tracking system

APM Terminals Pipavav on Tuesday said it has commenced the integrated container tracking (ICT) system, which will streamline container movement at the port across the logistics value chain. The ICT system is a technology introduced by the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) under the logistics data bank (LDB) project, which helps in tracking the container from port to container freight stations (CFSs), inland container depots (ICDs) and end-users.

NICDC Logistics Data Services (NLDS) has completed vital infrastructure at APM Terminals Pipavav to commence the near real-time visibility of the container movement across the supply chain, according to a statement. The introduction of the system would help in enhancing the visibility and efficiency of the container movement, thereby improving the competitiveness of the Export-Import trade, it said.

APM Terminals Pipavav is one of India's leading gateway port for containers, Ro/Ro (passenger cars), liquid bulk and dry bulk cargoes serving customers in Gujarat with road and rail networks to hinterland and northwest. "We are delighted to announce the commencement of the integrated container tracking system at our port," said APM Terminals Pipavav Managing Director Jakob Friis Sørensen said.

He added that It's an honour to become a part of this nationwide project of NICDC that will streamline container movement across logistics value chain and identify inefficiencies and bottlenecks for develop strategies to ensure the development of the sector. The visibility of containers throughout the entire supply chain provides multiple benefits to trade, including transparency, integration, lesser paperwork and improved planning for arrival, unloading and final delivery, he added.

A separate special purpose vehicle (SPV), NICDC Logistics Data Services Ltd, has been set up by the central government between NICDC and NEC Corporation, Japan, to execute LDB across the entire logistics value chain. LDB was developed to address the critical issue of tracking movement of containers across various ports and provide insights to trade. It integrates the information available with various agencies across the supply chain to provide detailed real time information within a single window.

LDB is now functional at 17 ports, 26 port terminals, 142 CFSs-ICDs and 58 toll plazas, 21 empty yards, 43 port gates/parking plazas and 4 ICPs across India, according to the statement. With this expansion, 100 per cent of India's container volume will be covered under the LDB project, said the statement.

Currently, around 28 million EXIM containers across India have received services, it added..