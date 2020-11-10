Left Menu
Development News Edition

APM Terminals Pipavav commences integrated container tracking system

The ICT system is a technology introduced by the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) under the logistics data bank (LDB) project, which helps in tracking the container from port to container freight stations (CFSs), inland container depots (ICDs) and end-users. NICDC Logistics Data Services (NLDS) has completed vital infrastructure at APM Terminals Pipavav to commence the near real-time visibility of the container movement across the supply chain, according to a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 15:06 IST
APM Terminals Pipavav commences integrated container tracking system

APM Terminals Pipavav on Tuesday said it has commenced the integrated container tracking (ICT) system, which will streamline container movement at the port across the logistics value chain. The ICT system is a technology introduced by the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) under the logistics data bank (LDB) project, which helps in tracking the container from port to container freight stations (CFSs), inland container depots (ICDs) and end-users.

NICDC Logistics Data Services (NLDS) has completed vital infrastructure at APM Terminals Pipavav to commence the near real-time visibility of the container movement across the supply chain, according to a statement. The introduction of the system would help in enhancing the visibility and efficiency of the container movement, thereby improving the competitiveness of the Export-Import trade, it said.

APM Terminals Pipavav is one of India's leading gateway port for containers, Ro/Ro (passenger cars), liquid bulk and dry bulk cargoes serving customers in Gujarat with road and rail networks to hinterland and northwest. "We are delighted to announce the commencement of the integrated container tracking system at our port," said APM Terminals Pipavav Managing Director Jakob Friis Sørensen said.

He added that It's an honour to become a part of this nationwide project of NICDC that will streamline container movement across logistics value chain and identify inefficiencies and bottlenecks for develop strategies to ensure the development of the sector. The visibility of containers throughout the entire supply chain provides multiple benefits to trade, including transparency, integration, lesser paperwork and improved planning for arrival, unloading and final delivery, he added.

A separate special purpose vehicle (SPV), NICDC Logistics Data Services Ltd, has been set up by the central government between NICDC and NEC Corporation, Japan, to execute LDB across the entire logistics value chain. LDB was developed to address the critical issue of tracking movement of containers across various ports and provide insights to trade. It integrates the information available with various agencies across the supply chain to provide detailed real time information within a single window.

LDB is now functional at 17 ports, 26 port terminals, 142 CFSs-ICDs and 58 toll plazas, 21 empty yards, 43 port gates/parking plazas and 4 ICPs across India, according to the statement. With this expansion, 100 per cent of India's container volume will be covered under the LDB project, said the statement.

Currently, around 28 million EXIM containers across India have received services, it added..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

BCCI invites application for post of three national selectors

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI has invited applications for the post of three national selectors which are vacant after the end of Sarandeep Singh, Devang Gandhi, and Jatin Paranjapes terms. The three new selectors will be p...

Inflow in gold ETFs drop 35 pc to Rs 384 cr in Oct

Gold exchange-traded funds ETFs witnessed an inflow of Rs 384 crore in October, a drop of 35 per cent from the preceding month, as investors are opting to invest money directly into equities. This also marked uninterrupted inflow for the se...

Landmines cleared from Falkland Islands 38 years after conflict

The final landmines on the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic have been cleared, Britain said on Tuesday, nearly 40 years after they were laid by Argentine forces when they seized the British territory. The removal of the mines meant th...

Manipur bypolls: BJP wins 1 seat, Independent supported by BJP wins 1

BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh won the by-election to the Wangoi seat, while Y Antas Khan, an Independent candidate supported by the saffron party bagged the Lilong seat in Manipur, officials said Tuesday. BJP candidates Paonam Brojen Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020