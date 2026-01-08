Trump's 'Donroe Doctrine': A New Era in U.S.-Venezuela Oil Relations

President Donald Trump has announced plans to import previously sanctioned Venezuelan oil into the U.S., aiming to reshape the Western Hemisphere's energy dynamics. By targeting China, Trump's 'Donroe Doctrine' seeks to rebrand Monroe's historical influence doctrine, emphasizing American dominance in the region.

During a social media post, Trump disclosed Caracas's agreement to export up to $2 billion worth of crude oil to the U.S., following the ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The U.S. demands Venezuela open its energy sector to American businesses or risk further military action. Shipments are expected soon, but the timeline remains undisclosed.

While the U.S. aims to curb China's grip on Venezuelan oil exports, U.S. oil firms may face unintended consequences, with potential Chinese retaliation threatening U.S. foreign assets. The geopolitical chess move realigns global energy distribution, challenging competitors like China, Russia, and Iran.