Trump Aims to Ban Wall Street's Grip on U.S. Housing Market

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to ban Wall Street firms from purchasing single-family homes to curb rising home prices. The move aligns with Democrat critiques of corporate homebuying but faces unclear legislative paths. Wall Street landlords dispute claims of exacerbating housing costs, citing supply issues instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 05:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 05:31 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his administration's intent to ban Wall Street firms from buying single-family homes. The move aims to curb escalating home prices and addresses both voter concerns over living costs and bipartisan criticism of corporate homebuying practices.

Trump's announcement, made via Truth Social, called for Congressional action, although specifics of the ban remain unclear. This initiative aligns Republicans with Democrats, who have long criticized institutional property investments for driving up housing costs.

Blackstone and other Wall Street landlords argue the real issue is supply shortages, not their investments. However, critics accuse these firms of poor property management and tenant treatment. Trump's plan faces uncertain implementation yet highlights pressing concerns over U.S. housing affordability.

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

