Trump Aims to Ban Wall Street's Grip on U.S. Housing Market

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his administration's intent to ban Wall Street firms from buying single-family homes. The move aims to curb escalating home prices and addresses both voter concerns over living costs and bipartisan criticism of corporate homebuying practices.

Trump's announcement, made via Truth Social, called for Congressional action, although specifics of the ban remain unclear. This initiative aligns Republicans with Democrats, who have long criticized institutional property investments for driving up housing costs.

Blackstone and other Wall Street landlords argue the real issue is supply shortages, not their investments. However, critics accuse these firms of poor property management and tenant treatment. Trump's plan faces uncertain implementation yet highlights pressing concerns over U.S. housing affordability.