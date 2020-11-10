Left Menu
Accor partners with Kamak Investment to manage first properties in Djibouti

As part of its ongoing development strategy to expand its presence in sub-Saharan Africa, Accor is setting foot for the first time in Djibouti, with the launch of three hotels under three different brands, namely Pullman Living, Novotel and MGallery.

Accor partners with Kamak Investment to manage first properties in Djibouti
“We couldn’t think of a better partner than Accor to help us renovate and manage the two properties and the extended stay project in Djibouti City”, said Houssein Mahamdoud Robleh, founder of Kamaj Investments. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Accor (Group.Accor.com), a world-leading augmented hospitality group, is expanding its footprint in Africa after signing a management agreement with Kamak Investment to manage its first properties in Djibouti.

As part of its ongoing development strategy to expand its presence in sub-Saharan Africa, Accor is setting foot for the first time in Djibouti, with the launch of three hotels under three different brands, namely Pullman Living, Novotel and MGallery.

The group is partnering with Kamaj Investments. Initially created as a real estate agency the founder, Houssein Mahamdoud Robleh diversified his business activities over the years to cover different industries including security, maintenance, temporary work and the press. During the past eight years, the Kamaj Group expanded its real estate focus and invested in the central market of Riyad of which it is the private concessionaire and acquired two hotels.

"We couldn't think of a better partner than Accor to help us renovate and manage the two properties and the extended stay project in Djibouti City", said Houssein Mahamdoud Robleh, founder of Kamaj Investments. We understand there is an enormous need for new hotel investment in Djibouti and Accor's knowledge and expertise as a global hospitality leader will help us achieve our objectives."

Located in Djibouti city, the properties will share the location with the port of Djibouti, strategically located at the crossroads of one of the business shipping routes in the world, linking Europe, the Far East, the Horn of Africa and the Persian Gulf, making it the busiest waterway in the region.

"This is a development we are very excited about as Djibouti is an attractive destination for business travellers and has a central geostrategic location due to its port", said Mark Willis CEO of Accor Middle East and Africa. "This will be the first step for us in Djibouti and we look forward to being part of the country's overall development".

Located in Djibouti city centre, Accor plans to open the first Pullman Living project in 2023, a new build project featuring 131 keys across one, two and three-bedroom apartments. The property will be located in the heron district, nearby the new free trade zone, embassies and high-end residential neighbourhoods.

Also in the heron district, after undergoing renovation, the existing property of Les Accacias operating since 2012, will be reopened under the Novotel brand. The project is expected to be completed in 2022, after renovation with the extension of 40 keys, making a total of 110 rooms. This property will also represent the first mid-scale branded hotel in the node, where guests will be able to enjoy the outdoor restaurant and coffee shop, a swimming pool, fitness centre and gym.

The third project will reside on the conversion of a heritage building which will be transformed into a 50 key hotel by 2022. This new MGallery will be located in the CBD district and across the ministries. As with every MGallery property around the world, MGallery "Plein Ciel" will tell a unique story inspired by the destination, offering travellers a restaurant, a coffee shop, inner courtyard, swimming pool, fitness centre and gym, meeting and conferences rooms.

"The opening of these three properties promises to revolutionise the hospitality scene of the country. As of today, there are only 2 branded hotels in Djibouti and Accor will be introducing three new brands to the country. The strategic location of the properties near the Heron District and CBD and natural strategic position offered by the country combined with the demand for premium and mid-eco accommodation should definitely impact the travel flows inside out the country". Mentioned Mark Willis, CEO of Middle East & Africa at Accor.

At the horn of Africa, bordered by Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia the country also showcases the largest military base in Africa. With its convenient and strategic location, the hotels should expect to welcome all types of travellers, including international investors looking for long-term stay options, leisure and family travels.

Accor's Africa portfolio currently comprises 163 properties (26,250 keys) with another 81 hotels (15,989 keys) in its development pipeline, growing its presence to 25 diverse brands.

With the completion of these three projects, Accor will be operating a total of 291 keys in Djibouti by 2023.

(With Inputs from APO)

