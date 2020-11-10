Left Menu
INTAS launches THYMOTAS - a patented powerful immuno-booster add-on to standard COVID-19 treatment

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intas announces the launch of Thymotas - a novel, patented research formulation of Thymoquinone that fortifies immunity and ensures higher success in fighting infection.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-11-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 15:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Intas announces the launch of Thymotas - a novel, patented research formulation of Thymoquinone that fortifies immunity and ensures higher success in fighting infection. Thymotas has been tested clinically as a significant add-on to the standard COVID-19 treatment. Thymoquinone (Thymotas) is the active biological component of Nigella sativa, [also known as Kalonji, Black Cumin (Kali Jeeri)]. There are various scientific publications available that prove Thymoquinone's multiple pharmacologically beneficial properties. Thymoquinone has been developed as a stable, standardized and ready-to-use tablet by Intas for the first time in the world. Thymotas fortifies immunity and fights infections through multimodal actions such as Anti-viral, Anti-bacterial, Anti-inflammatory, Immuno-modulatory and Antioxidant. Thymotas' anti-viral effects have been demonstrated via an in-vitro test against SARS-CoV2 and has tremendous potential as a potent add-on to the standard treatment in COVID-19.

Dr Alok Chaturvedi, Senior Vice-President & Head-Medical Affairs, said: "In the current pandemic, Thymotas 12.5 mg is very successful in building immunity and combating infections effectively." Manufactured in a WHO-GMP certified plant, Thymotas as an immunity booster & prophylaxis is recommended one tablet of 12.5 mg daily after meals or as directed by the physician. As an adjunct to infection treatment, Thymotas is recommended up to 50 mg per day after meals based on the severity of infection or as directed by the physician. Thymotas is to be swallowed as a whole and not to be crushed or chewed. About Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Intas is one of the leading multinational pharmaceutical formulation development, manufacturing and marketing companies in the world. It has been growing at about 26% CAGR over the last five years and crossed the $2 billion mark in the past financial year. The company has set up a network of subsidiaries, under the name Accord Healthcare, for marketing and selling in the highly regulated markets of EU, U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia, Asia Pacific as well as CIS & MENA regions. Intas is present in 85+ countries worldwide, with more than 69% of its revenue coming from global business, particularly the highly regulated markets of EU and U.S. Currently ranked 8th(as per IQVIA TSA MAT September 2020) in the Indian pharmaceutical market, it is also the largest privately owned Indian generic pharmaceutical company. While Intas has established leadership in key therapeutic segments like CNS, Cardiovascular, Diabetology, Gastroenterology, Urology and Oncology in India, the company is known for its range of products in Oncology and other hospital-based therapeutic segments in the EU and U.S.

Intas' success and growth is a direct influence of Intas' extensive R&D and manufacturing capabilities. Intas operates sixteen formulation manufacturing facilities, of which eleven are located in India, and the rest in the U.K. and Mexico. Between them, the facilities are accredited by top global regulators such as USFDA, EMA, MHRA, TGA, and others. Every year, the company invests ~6-7% of its revenues in R&D. Currently; Intas has over 10,000 product registrations worldwide and a strategic pipeline of 300+ high-value FTF/FTM, Biosimilars and NDDS products. For more information, visit www.intaspharma.com

