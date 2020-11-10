Left Menu
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Q1 net up 85.51 pc to Rs 254 cr

The company attributed the increase in profit to "focus on productivity, one-time hurt in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, and a one-time help in the current quarter". Madhusudan Gopalan, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd said: “We delivered strong top and bottom-line results in a challenging market environment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 16:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care on Tuesday reported a 85.51 per cent jump in profit at Rs 253.86 crore for the first quarter ended September. The company had posted a profit of Rs 136.84 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company follows July-June financial year. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,019.01 crore as compared to Rs 863.16 crore in the year-ago period, a growth of 18.05 per cent. The company attributed the increase in profit to "focus on productivity, one-time hurt in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, and a one-time help in the current quarter".

Madhusudan Gopalan, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd said: "We delivered strong top and bottom-line results in a challenging market environment. With the easing of the lockdown, we are witnessing gradual market recovery in the health and hygiene categories. Our production and service are now back to pre-COVID levels." Shares of the company settled 10.91 per cent higher at Rs 11,344.20 apiece on BSE..

