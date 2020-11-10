Cholamandalam Investment and Finance launches co-lending biz with technology from Nucleus Software

Chennai, Nov10(PTI): Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd on Tuesday said it has implemented advanced co-lending solution offered by Nucleus Software, a leading provider of transaction banking solutions. The solution would help Cholamandalam process the co-lending applications much faster, assess credit risk through a robust framework and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, a company statement said.

Co-lending would significantly bring down the cost of capital for Chola while helping partner banks reach to new customer segments. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, executive director, Ravindra Kundu said:"Co-lending is a new direction for Chola but we are confident that this will soon evolve into a very fruitful partnership model for banks and NBFCs." "Nucleus Software has been our trusted technology partner and their domain expertise ensured that we could roll out the co-lending business quickly," he added.

Nucleus Software Global head core business, Anurag Bhatia said, "Chola enjoys a unique position in the industry today due to its strong focus on always putting customers first and reliance on an inherent value system."