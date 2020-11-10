Ratan Tata invests in healthcare startup iKure

Healthcare services startup, iKure on Tuesday said veteran industrialist Ratan Tata has invested in the company an undisclosed sum. The company, which delivers primary healthcare services through a network of clinics, digital technologies and trained frontline health workers, said it plans to rapidly scale-up operations across India and globally with fresh funds coming in.

Commenting on the investment by Tata in the company, iKure Founder and CEO Sujay Santra said: "We are extremely pleased to have been considered by Ratan Tata for an investment. This is a huge honour and encouragement for us." Till date, iKure has provided primary healthcare services to over 1.1 million people across seven states in India and is looking to provide healthcare services to over 10 million people within the next 5 years, the company said. iKure has been focusing on delivering primary healthcare by addressing several challenges like accessibility, affordability, availability and awareness. iKure's technology platform is currently being used in several African countries.

Tata is known to invest in start-ups and has made several investments in many tech-driven companies in his personal capacity after retiring as chairman of Tata Sons in December 2012..