TD Power Systems net jumps 3-fold to Rs 18.61 cr in Sep quarter

TD Power Systems net jumps 3-fold to Rs 18.61 cr in Sep quarterPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:19 IST
TD Power Systems' on Tuesday reported over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 18.61 crore in the September quarter, mainly driven by higher revenues
It had posted a net profit of Rs 5.74 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing
The total income of the company rose to Rs 184.93 crore in the quarter from Rs 142.29 crore in the year-ago period.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs