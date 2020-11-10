Left Menu
DoubleTree by Hilton Pune's General Manager featured in the Forbes India List of Top 100 Great People Managers

Forbes India and Great Manager Institute recently announced the list of the Top 100 Great People Managers in India for 2020. The largest study of its kind by the Great Manager Institute in partnership with Forbes India assessing over 6344 Managers culminated in the recognition of top 100 managers who show exemplary leadership of their teams.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:45 IST
DoubleTree by Hilton Pune Chinchwad. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Forbes India and Great Manager Institute recently announced the list of the Top 100 Great People Managers in India for 2020. The largest study of its kind by the Great Manager Institute in partnership with Forbes India assessing over 6344 Managers culminated in the recognition of top 100 managers who show exemplary leadership of their teams. As a result of the survey, Aditya Shamsher Malla, General Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Pune Chinchwad, a unit of Panchshil Hotels Pvt. Ltd. has been listed as one of the top 100 Great People Managers of 2020 by Forbes India.

The survey underwent a rigorous process to identify 100 extraordinary leaders of India, who excel in nuances of business as well as team leadership. This year, the study witnessed participation from 1,158 organizations spread across 24 industries and 6,344 managers that focused on assessing the effectiveness of people managers across levels, age bands and experience. Commenting on his inclusion in the highly anticipated Forbes India list of Top 100, Aditya Shamsher Malla exclaimed, "I am honoured by this recognition and credit my Team to build on the vision of the Organisation and the brand, putting people at the core of what we do. Thrive at Hilton provides us direction in our people initiatives. I am proud of my Team who demonstrated an uncompromising commitment to the values even during such challenging times. I am grateful to my employers Panchshil Hotels for providing us with the platform and a supportive environment."

What makes great people managers is their ability to connect, develop and inspire team members. As an industry veteran with more than two decades in the business, Mr. Aditya Shamsher Malla has been associated with DoubleTree by Hilton Pune, a unit of Panchshil Hotels Pvt. Ltd. For over 3 years and has been actively taking responsibilities for curating strategic initiatives that lead the hotel to continue its guest and people-focused approach towards retaining its leadership position. The pandemic threw several challenges but the Hotel and its Team rose to the occasion by being at the forefront of providing relief to the underprivileged and affected through the lockdown and thereafter, ensuring no livelihoods are lost. Supporting the community and the team through pioneering interventions including the recently concluded mental strength building session and antigen testing initiatives for staff and their families are some of the initiatives that make the Hotel stand tall.

Link: www.forbesindia.com/lists/indias-100-great-people-managers-2020/1879/1. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

