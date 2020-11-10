Launching Infosys Applied AI: Integrated Offering for Enterprises to Scale and Future-proof AI-powered Transformation

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], November 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today launched Infosys applied AI to help enterprises adopt a comprehensive approach and roadmap to scaling enterprise-grade AI for their businesses. Infosys applied AI converges the power of AI, analytics and cloud to deliver new business solutions and perceptive experiences. The integrated offering will also future-proof and efficiently scale AI investments enterprise-wide while managing the risks. With Infosys applied AI, businesses can readily access, deploy and contextualize services from the applied AI cloud.

This offering will serve businesses, across industries, in building resilience into their operating model and uncovering smart innovations that deliver renewed and intuitive customer experiences for the next normal. Discover ready-to-deploy solutions across the value chain

Working with Infosys applied AI, companies can discover ways for AI to make an impact across the enterprise. A growing portfolio of ready-to-use Infosys AI solutions can be quickly adapted to their specific business needs. For example, an American bank used one of these solutions to create an NLP-based expense claims management mobile app. Infosys applied AI also helps enterprises uncover actionable insights from their data estates, open-source data, and curated data exchanges on the cloud to build new AI models and use cases. With Infosys applied AI, businesses can create custom solutions in the AI living labs, orchestrating offerings from startups and the Infosys partner ecosystem comprising over 30 leading providers of intelligent automation, AI solutions, data solutions, and enterprise security. Future-proof and efficiently scale AI enterprise-wide

With Infosys applied AI, enterprises can build their AI cloud, access open source AI software as a service on their hybrid cloud infrastructure, and harness edge AI capabilities. This can work in tandem with any hyperscale cloud provider's services providing more choices and future-proofing investments. For example, with Infosys applied AI, a leading communication services provider created a machine learning workbench for data engineers to collaborate, deliver, and industrialize a catalog of real-time enterprise-wide business solutions. Enterprises can also take advantage of a range of cognitive automation services and platforms to meet their needs. Derisk AI in the enterprise to manage reputational risks

Businesses can rely on Infosys' membership in consortiums working for AI standards development. With Infosys applied AI, analytics model interpretability, bias detection, and continuous performance monitoring are built into various stages of the product lifecycle, from development to deployment and use. For example, using Infosys applied AI, a machinery manufacturer analyzed warranty claims patterns to eliminate bias, from the data set and process, before reengineering and automating the claims approval process. "AI is integral today for enterprises looking at digital acceleration. The combination of data, cloud and AI is providing enterprises a distinct source of competitive advantage to their digital initiative by helping them unearth new possibilities across the ecosystem. Infosys applied AI, together with our investments in cloud through Infosys Cobalt, helps enterprises unlock value from data at scale and enables them to discover new applications that deliver perceptive experiences and differentiated offerings," said Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys.

Businesses, the world over, are leveraging Infosys applied AI offerings. "We led a consortium of partners to demonstrate how data analytics, blockchain, Internet of Things and AI models can help predict demand, consumption and price as accurately as seasoned experts would, for trading companies to streamline their business trading and procurement process. The information was presented via a simple, intuitive dashboard that could be easily understood even by a non-technologist. At the heart of this game-changing innovation was Infosys applied AI offerings," said Jane Cole, Director, Head of Product Management - Lending Product, Service & Transformation, Westpac Institutional Bank

"Citizens Financial Group is built on the principle that we succeed only when our customers succeed. With our mortgage portfolio growing exponentially, we are keen to make sure that our customers can count on responsive services from us. We partnered with Infosys to draw on their applied AI capabilities and intelligently automate our mortgage information extraction and audit process. Having significantly reduced manual efforts and rework, we are able to rapidly onboard new loan portfolios and enhance customer experience," said Robert J. Bush, SVP, Home Mortgages, Citizens Bank "At Roland-Garros, we have been able to reimagine the experience of tennis not just for our fans, but players, coaches and FFT journalists too. Advanced analytics and applied AI from our partner Infosys is bringing them all the opportunity to take an insights-driven expert view of the game that will ultimately help us reshape the way the world enjoys tennis," said Florian Le Moigne, Head of Digital, French Tennis Federation (FFT)

Infosys' approach to scaling AI across the organization is as much about future-proofing people and processes as it is about cutting edge technology. "Our clients are looking to scale AI across their organizations. They want to discover greater value from AI, democratize it across rank and file teams, and derisk its application to be ethical, explainable and responsible. We have launched Infosys applied AI to help them realize their AI ambitions," said Balakrishna DR, Head - AI & Automation Services, Infosys.

Infosys applied AI helps enterprises build trust with employees as it does with customers. Businesses can deploy Infosys Wingspan digital learning platform to reskill employees for the human+AI workforce, and Infosys low-code development platforms to enable them to make with AI. This helps employers to better manage the talent risks that AI poses to the traditional workplace. For a quick overview of Infosys applied AI, please watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bw0NtKhwEDo&feature=emb_logo

