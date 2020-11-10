Left Menu
Development News Edition

CreditKart Fin-Com is giving 100 pc cashback on shopping this Diwali

A month after its launch, CreditKart Fin-Com, an e-commerce platform is set to revolutionize the e-commerce sector with its never-before deals and offers. Starting November 1, this festival season, shoppers will get to shop and earn 100 per cent cashback on their purchase till November 15.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:50 IST
CreditKart Fin-Com is giving 100 pc cashback on shopping this Diwali
CreditKart logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], November 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): A month after its launch, CreditKart Fin-Com, an e-commerce platform is set to revolutionize the e-commerce sector with its never-before deals and offers. Starting November 1, this festival season, shoppers will get to shop and earn 100 per cent cashback on their purchase till November 15. Known as India's first and only online 'Udhaar ki Dukaan', here shoppers will get top-quality affordable product range, penetrating into tier 2, 3, & 4 cities along with financial aid through fin-com facility to purchase the products whenever they want and pay later. Catering to over 26,000+ pin codes across India, CreditKart will reach the remotest part of the country.

CreditKart continues its legacy of giving a unique online shopping experiences to its customers by offering 100% cashback on their purchases during this Diwali season. There are no hidden charges or terms & conditions. Buyers will get 100% cashback in their wallets when they choose the 'Pay Now' option, irrespective of the purchase amount. One can pay for Rs 10,000 and get Rs 10,000 as cashback in their wallet. This astounding offer is available to all who shop till November 15. "Money saved is money earned. Blending speed with comfort to make an easy to access smooth shopping experience, we give the shoppers an option to 'Pay Now'. With 'Pay Now' option, the buyers can make the payment of their purchase right then and there, and avail some exclusive advantages and 100 per cent cashback," said Swapnil Madiyar, the Founder & Director of Mudrakwik Fintech and CrediKart based out of Pune.

Financial Inclusion has always been a pain point in the country. For the buyers, even in this digital era, there is a lack of a platform where they can buy on credit, without any Terms and Conditions. This is what CreditKart aims to solve by assigning its users a direct credit line when they sign-up, giving the buyers an option to 'Buy Now, Pay Later' at no rate of interest, no down payment, and no processing fees. The credit line is given on the basis of the buyer's credit score to purchase the products which they can repay in three consecutive EMIs. This direct credit line minimizes the lengthy procedures and dependency on other financial institutions to avail credit. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

India gifts 20 fully trained military horses, 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh

In a bid to strengthen ties between New Delhi and Dhaka, the Indian Army here on Tuesday gifted 20 fully trained military horses and 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh Army. These equines and canines were trained by the Remount and Veteri...

Armenia fights war with COVID-19 complicated by Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Emma Mkrtchyan died at home, bedridden and showing severe symptoms of COVID-19. Even though the 83-year-old Armenians blood oxygen levels were far below normal, the ambulance called by her family refused to take her to hospital. Even if the...

Alstom India achieves a significant milestone at Sri City facility

Chennai, Nov 10 PTI France-based Alstom has successfully manufactured the 500th Metro Car comprising about 112 metro train sets, at its Sri City facility in neighbouring Tada, the company said on Tuesday. Astom has a state-of-the-art manufa...

SC to hear on Wednesday bail plea of Republic TV's Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday the interim bail plea of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in the 2018 case of alleged abetment to suicide of an interior designer. Within hours of filing of Goswamis appeal against the Bomba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020