Left Menu
Development News Edition

Individual pays Rs 45 lakh to settle case with Sebi, also agrees to non-monetary terms

SAT also approved the settlement terms and disposed of the appeal filed against Sebi's January order. According to Tuesday's order, Gupte has paid Rs 45.23 lakh towards the settlement fee and has also agreed for voluntary compliance of the non-monetary terms..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:56 IST
Individual pays Rs 45 lakh to settle case with Sebi, also agrees to non-monetary terms

An individual has settled proceedings with Sebi by paying Rs 45.23 lakh towards settlement charges and agreeing to comply with two "non-monetary terms" regarding alleged insider trading activities in USL shares few years ago. In March 2017, Sebi issued a show cause notice to Nishat Shailesh Gupte for alleged insider trading activities in the scrip of United Spirits Ltd (USL) on the basis of unpublished price-sensitive information.

The move followed a Sebi investigation in USL scrip. Pending adjudication proceedings, Gupte had submitted a settlement application with the regulator.

At the same time, Sebi passed an order in January 2020 against the individual on the basis of the same investigation. Gupte moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the order and while the appeal was pending, filed another settlement application with Sebi.

In August 2020, an internal committee on settlement calculated the terms to settle both proceedings -- appeal before the SAT and present adjudication proceedings. The settlement amount of Rs 45,23,500 was decided. The internal committee also formulated two non-monetary terms requiring the individual to ensure voluntary compliance with certain directions passed by Sebi in January 2020, according to the regulator's order issued on Tuesday.

The non-monetary terms included not buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities markets for seven years as well as not associating with any listed company registered with Sebi for seven years. The individual proposed payment of the amount towards "full and final settlement of all regulatory, civil or criminal proceedings in relation to the facts contained in the SCN (show cause notice) without admitting or denying any violation on the part of the applicant (Gupte)".

"The applicant also agreed for voluntary compliance of non-monetory terms," the order said. SAT also approved the settlement terms and disposed of the appeal filed against Sebi's January order.

According to Tuesday's order, Gupte has paid Rs 45.23 lakh towards the settlement fee and has also agreed for voluntary compliance of the non-monetary terms..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man Utd's Shaw out for a month with hamstring injury

Manchester United left back Luke Shaw will be sidelined for a month after picking up a hamstring injury in Saturdays 3-1 win at Everton, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Shaw, 25, limped off during the closing stages of the match an...

Jio launches mobile services in Zanskar

Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched its mobile services in Zanskar area in Ladakh union territory, extending its reach to the remotest and isolated part of Kargil, officials said. The company installed four mobile towers in Pibiting, Padum, ...

China cannot be separated from world: Xi

China cannot be separated from the world in achieving development as both need each other for prosperity, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday as he highlighted the new development model being pursued by the worlds second-largest economy. X...

People of MP reposed faith in Shivraj, it's victory of collective leadership: BJP leaders

With the BJP headed for winning two-thirds of seats in Madhya Pradesh assembly bypolls, BJP leaders on Tuesday said people of the state have reposed faith in the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and dubbed his predecessor Kamal Nath as a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020