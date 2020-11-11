Left Menu
Consumers can avail mega festive offers on the purchase of flagship televisions and powerful speaker systems New Delhi, India – Business Wire India As the festival of lights is just around the corner, TPV has announced multiple interesting offers across the new Philips branded Television and Audio product range.

Capture Every Special Moment This Diwali With the New Philips Television and Audio Product Range
Consumers can avail mega festive offers on the purchase of flagship televisions and powerful speaker systems New Delhi, India – Business Wire India As the festival of lights is just around the corner, TPV has announced multiple interesting offers across the new Philips branded Television and Audio product range. Some of the flagship televisions and premium audio products included in the offers are 70PUT6774 4K UHD TV, Dolby enabled 58PUT6604, 50PUT6604 Smart LED TV's and Bluetooth SPA9080B tower speakers, MMS2220B convertible soundbar, MMS2200B integrated speaker system and SPA8000B 5.1 speaker system. All the offers will be available in leading retail stores across the country. During the festive period, customers can avail special Diwali prices along with multiple gifts on the Philips branded Television and Audio range. To offer a complete cinematic audio visual experience to its customers the brand is giving HTL8121 soundbar worth INR 16,990 free with the large screen 70PUT6774 UHD LED Smart TV. This soundbar is designed for superior audio quality output and deeper thumping bass. If customers are looking for a borderless TV design and wider scenes for a more immersive viewing experience, they can purchase the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enabled 58PUT6604 or 50PUT6604 Smart LED TV. 58PUT6604 television will come with the free Bluetooth speaker BT6620R and 50PUT6604 television will come with the free Bluetooth speaker BT3901R worth INR 5,990 and INR 3,990 respectively. These Bluetooth speakers will guarantee advanced audio performance in a compact design, on the go.

Furthermore, on the purchase of Bluetooth SPA9080B tower speakers, MMS2220B convertible soundbar, MMS2200B integrated speaker system and SPA8000B 5.1 speaker system, consumers will get a free BT3901B Bluetooth speaker worth INR 3,990. Built-in with rechargeable battery and microphone, these BT speakers are perfect to take long hands-free phone calls in addition to being an IPX3 enabled outdoor music companion. Additionally, consumers can avail a 2-year warranty on televisions and free onsite warranty on multimedia speakers along with easy EMI schemes on HDB financial services, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Finance.

While announcing the offers, Mr. Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Diwali is one of the most awaited festivals in India. It is a time when families and friends come together and share memorable moments with each other. To make this year's Diwali celebration even more special, we have announced special offers on Philips branded televisions and audio products for our customers. The combination of products available on offer will guarantee the best of home entertainment experience. With these offers, we are hopeful that consumers will be able to enjoy the festive vibe in the safety of their houses." The offers are valid till 14th November, 2020 and can be availed in all leading retail stores in the country. Indulge in an experience like never before and celebrate the festive season with Philips TV and Audio products. About TPV Technology TPV is one of the world's leading monitor and LCD & LED TV manufacturers, along with being a consumer electronics key player in the field of audio-visual digital entertainment. TPV concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, China, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and audio products (all around the globe) by means of an exclusive brand license agreement with Philips. We do this by combining the design expertise of TP Vision (100% owned by TPV) and innovative Philips brand heritage with the operational excellence, flexibility and speed of TPV Technology. With these combined strengths, we bring high-quality TV sets to the market: smart and easy to use with sophisticated styling. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers. With Philips TVs, TPV is a global leader in the hospitality market.

TPV has 11 production sites, 28 brand offices, 3 R&D centres and employs close to 32,000 people in several locations around the globe. We have been able to drive our growth over the years by leveraging our economies of scale and core competencies in R&D, manufacturing, logistic efficiency and quality. PWR PWR

