JSW Steel output grows 7 pc in Oct

JSW Steel on Wednesday reported nearly 7 per cent growth in its crude steel production to 13.38 lakh tonnes (LT) for October 2020. The company's output stood at 12.54 LT in the same month last year, the steelmaker said in a statement.

On a month-on-month (m-o-m) basis, JSW Steel's output in October was 4 per cent higher compared to 12.88 LT it produced in September. During the month under review, the growth in the production of flat-rolled products remained almost flat at 9.76 LT compared to 9.77 LT in October 2019.

The output of flat-rolled products was 6 per cent up month-on-month as against 9.20 LT in September. In October, the production of long rolled products rose by 16 per cent to 3.01 LT from 2.58 LT in the same month last year.

On a sequential basis, the long rolled output in October was 2 per cent down from 2.95 LT in September. JSW Steel is the flagship company of the diversified USD 12-billion JSW Group, which has a significant presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports, among others.