FuelBuddy Appoints Industry Veteran Mr. Sajjan Kumar Ahlawat as President

The Delhi based company is an app-based, IoT and provides cloud-enabled fuel delivery services, working closely with the three large Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), namely, IOCL, BPCL and HPCL for the procurement of the highest grade of fuel and providing a seamless experience to the end-customer at their doorstep.

FuelBuddy Appoints Industry Veteran Mr. Sajjan Kumar Ahlawat as President
Fuelbuddy brings fuel delivery at your doorstep New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Treis Solutions LLP (referred to as "Treis" or "FuelBuddy"), which is the first company to start fuel delivery services in India has recently appointed Mr. Sajjan Kumar Ahlawat as President for FuelBuddy. With over 35 years of experience in various capacities at India's largest Oil Marketing Company-IOCL (Indian Oil Corporation Limited), Mr. Ahlawat acquired a deep understanding of all aspects of the business ranging from Operations to Marketing, Human Resources and Finance. He served as the overall Marketing Head for Bihar, UP, Delhi and Haryana for IOCL. He holds a rich experience in project management, LPG business, refinery business, supply chain management, operations and marketing. Mr. Ahlawat has proficiency and knowledge of managing large retail networks of dealers, distributors and big institutional customers.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Gautam Malhotra said, "We at Treis on behalf of the FuelBuddy team, are extremely thrilled to welcome Mr. Sajjan Ahlawat as the President, FuelBuddy. Mr. Ahlawat comes with an immersive experience and expertise in the oil & gas sector which will be a great asset for FuelBuddy. We are very confident that under Mr. Sajjan Ahlawat's leadership, the company will deliver great value, support and innovative services to our clients. I'm sure the company will scale new heights under his able guidance." The Delhi based company is an app-based, IoT and provides cloud-enabled fuel delivery services, working closely with the three large Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), namely, IOCL, BPCL and HPCL for the procurement of the highest grade of fuel and providing a seamless experience to the end-customer at their doorstep. The whole policy initiative for this model has been driven under the aegis of MoPNG (Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas), DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade), PESO (Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization) and as a visionary initiative of Hon'ble Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.

About FuelBuddy Established in 2016, Delhi based FuelBuddy is a pioneer in fuel delivery service in India having a tech-enabled platform which provides on-demand fuel delivery along with value added services. It offers a safe & secure experience, with accurate quantity and pure fuel at prevailing market prices ensuring customer convenience. The company follows a 5-axis approach – cashless transactions, convenience, quality & quantity, safety & environment with technology as its backbone. FuelBuddy also offers complete supply chain solutions using technology, IoT and cloud computing thereby enabling customers to use advance analytics to control and monitor data. PWR PWR

