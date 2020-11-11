Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks end lower, regulatory concerns weigh on big techs

China stocks closed lower on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in electric vehicle and healthcare shares on profit-taking, while concerns about tighter regulation over big tech companies also weighed on sentiment. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.53% at 3,342.20.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 13:19 IST
China stocks end lower, regulatory concerns weigh on big techs
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China stocks closed lower on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in electric vehicle and healthcare shares on profit-taking, while concerns about tighter regulation over big tech companies also weighed on sentiment.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.53% at 3,342.20. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.99%, with its new energy vehicle sector sub-index down 3.56%, tech sub-index lower by 3.1% and the healthcare sub-index down 2.45%. ** The real estate index was up 1.38% and the bank sector sub-index added 0.7%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.93% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 3.306%.

** While regulatory concerns could be the biggest risk factor going into 2021 for internet companies, the Chinese government is not aiming to curb the development of internet companies as the platform economy brings innovation and digitalisation to the overall economy, Daiwa analysts wrote in a report. ** Vehicle sales in China rose 12.5% in October from the same month a year earlier, the seventh straight monthly rise as the world's biggest vehicle market leads the global industry in recovering from lows hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.64%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.78%. ** At 0705 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.5993 per U.S. dollar, 0.25% firmer than the previous close of 6.616.

Also Read: Soccer-Lack of understanding a frustration for Benitez in Chinese Super League

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar steadies as vaccine optimism wanes

The U.S. dollar stabilised as optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine was offset by worries about how the drug will be delivered and by a surge of new infections in the United States. The New Zealand dollar recovered from an early di...

Will bring in policies to introduce Hindu practices of wellness: K'taka Health Minister

Emphasising on learning the Hindu way of life and adopting ancient practices of wellness, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said he will bring in policies to introduce a holistic and comprehensive healthcare system in the state. In an in...

Hong Kong shares slip, tech index falls most in nearly 12 years on regulatory woes

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by tech shares on concerns about tighter regulations over big tech giants such as Alibaba Group . At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 74.50 points, or 0.28, at 26,226.98. T...

Dutch govt orders further anti-spying measures for telecoms

The Dutch government on Wednesday ordered a raft of new security regulations for telecommunications providers, including rules on equipment and software suppliers and a requirement that only people with background checks are allowed access ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020