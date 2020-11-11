Hong Kong shares slip, tech index falls most in nearly 12 years on regulatory woes
Hong Kong shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by tech shares on concerns about tighter regulations over big tech giants such as Alibaba Group . ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 74.50 points, or 0.28%, at 26,226.98.Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 14:27 IST
Hong Kong shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by tech shares on concerns about tighter regulations over big tech giants such as Alibaba Group .
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 74.50 points, or 0.28%, at 26,226.98. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.43% to 10,541.34. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking the IT sector dipped 7.97%, the worst intraday loss since Nov. 22, 2008. ** Hong Kong-listed tech giants fell after China published draft rules aimed at preventing monopolistic behaviour by internet platforms. ** The concerns offset optimism about consumption rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic as Alibaba recorded billions in sales during its Singles' Day mega-shopping festival. ** The biggest loser on the Hang Seng was Alibaba, which fell 9.8%. ** Hang Seng's financial sector ended 1.61% higher, the property sector rose 3.23% and the sub-index tracking energy shares rose 4.1%.
** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.53% at 3,342.20, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.99%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.64%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.78%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.6069 per U.S. dollar at 0809 GMT, 0.14% firmer than the previous close of 6.616.