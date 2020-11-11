Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yellow Messenger offers Free AI-Powered WhatsApp Virtual Assistant to Empower Businesses

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-11-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 14:37 IST
Yellow Messenger offers Free AI-Powered WhatsApp Virtual Assistant to Empower Businesses

- In the wake of the pandemic, the 'Get AI Ready' campaign is powering enterprises of every scale with Virtual Assistants on WhatsApp Business accounts for free - Gartner states that by 2025, customer service organizations embedding AI in their multichannel engagement platform will elevate operational efficiency by 25% - Brands gearing up for the festive season will have the opportunity to use Conversational AI and optimize their D2C channels with Yellow Messenger chatbots in 120+ languages BENGALURU, India and WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help businesses overcome challenges exposed by COVID, Yellow Messenger, the world's fastest-growing Conversational AI platform, has launched the 'Get AI Ready' campaign to empower organizations globally with WhatsApp virtual assistants at zero cost. The aim is to enable businesses to deploy smart chatbots for high-quality customer engagement during the festive season to boost sales and drive growth. Whether to send notifications or to engage in conversations, WhatsApp has become the ubiquitous conversational tool, accepted by customers and brands alike. The challenge is to effectively tap all new touchpoints of a buyer's journey transformed by the pandemic. Yellow Messenger's campaign strives to connect businesses with millions of customers through WhatsApp chatbots on WhatsApp Business accounts. Talking about the business continuity initiative, Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Co-Founder, Yellow Messenger said, "The pandemic has taken a toll on economies around the world, and it is our prerogative as technology innovators to find ways to apply AI-based solutions for positive growth and recovery. No matter how big or small a business, we want to make Conversational AI accessible for everyone by encouraging greater adoption and usage. With our WhatsApp Business virtual assistants, every business will have an opportunity to strengthen business-facing engagement. Conversational AI has the power to redefine brand conversations by providing personalized and immersive experiences to achieve employee and customer satisfaction and loyalty." Yellow Messenger is providing access to a range of services including a 25 FAQ chatbot on WhatsApp in over 120 languages, WhatsApp Business account, unlimited live-agent logins for 3 months, $100 (USD) worth of notifications free, unlimited conversations, analytics, report generation, and admin access on dashboards.

Over 150 enterprises globally are leveraging Yellow Messenger virtual assistants on WhatsApp including organizations like Pepsi, Xiaomi, ITC, Taj Hotels, Landmark Group, Tata AIG, Max Bupa, Bajaj, Sayurbox and Zenyum. Being actively present on new channels of engagement for consumers will play a key role in capturing a share of the festive sale. Brands need to strengthen their D2C communication channels with users to grab a place in their holiday wishlist.

About Yellow Messenger Yellow Messenger provides enterprises with an AI platform to build rich conversational experiences for customers and employees. The proprietary technology enables seamless orchestration between bots, applications, and humans; enabling enterprise-ready automation solutions with chatbots in over 120 languages. The company has a presence in the US, Europe, Brazil, the UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India. Visit www.yellowmessenger.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1332082/Yellow_Messenger_WhatsApp_API.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Putting pressure on Johnson, UK Conservatives set up COVID group

Conservative lawmakers have set up a new group to fight what they call a cycle of lockdowns to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, yet another sign of discontent in British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons governing party. While most Con...

Russia says its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is 92% effective

Russias Sputnik V vaccine is 92 effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, the countrys sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a s...

One killed, seven wounded in late night shooting in Tampa, Florida

One person was killed and seven others were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a basketball court in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday night, local authorities said. Investigators believe a group of people travelling in a vehicle with tinted window...

Hong Kong ousts four legislators in blow to pro-democracy opposition

Hong Kong expelled four opposition members from its legislature on Wednesday after Beijing gave city authorities new powers to curb dissent, raising the prospect of a walk-out in protest by pro-democracy legislators. Just before the expulsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020