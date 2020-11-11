Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sundaram Home Finance plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore

Chennai, Nov11(PTI): Sundaram Home Finance is eyeing to raise Rs 2,000 crore to fund its future growth plans through a mix of debt instruments and bank funding, a top official said on Wednesday. The raising of funds would be through a mix of debt instruments and bank funding, a press release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 16:57 IST
Sundaram Home Finance plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sundaram Home Finance is eyeing to raise Rs 2,000 crore to fund its future growth plans through a mix of debt instruments and bank funding, a top official said on Wednesday. The company's deposits registered a growth in the first half of the year and were at Rs 1,742 crore as of September 30, 2020, with a net accretion of around Rs 140 crore.

"In the first half of the year, we had seen demand pick up from non-metro towns and think that there is room to grow our business in these markets. We plan to raise Rs 2,000 crore in the next six months to fund our growth plans," the company Managing Director Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy said. The raising of funds would be through a mix of debt instruments and bank funding, a press release said. Duraiswamy said the company has been witnessing some green shoots in the last two months in the housing sector, especially in tier-II towns in the South.

On the outlook, he said, "I believe that housing finance as a space will continue to grow. The pandemic will further drive home the need for home ownership and we will see growth in satellite towns." The city-based company is a leading player in the housing finance sector and has 115 branches across the country, the release said.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt to conduct state-level NTSE exam on December 13

Punjab government on Wednesday decided to conduct the state-level National Talent Search Examination NTSE on December 13 later this year. Punjab School Education Department has decided to reopen the portal for registration for state-level N...

VP Naidu lauds Jal Shakti Ministry for contribution to cause of water conservation

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the Award distribution ceremony of National Water Awards, 2019 today in presence of the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Jal S...

Myanmar opposition demands election re-run as NLD heads for victory

Myanmars main opposition on Wednesday demanded a re-run of a parliamentary election and called for military help to ensure fairness as partial results put Aung San Suu Kyis ruling party on course for another commanding victory.The military-...

Former Kent batsman Graham Cowdrey dies aged 56

Former Kent cricketer Graham Cowdrey has died at the age of 56 after a short illness. A right-handed middle-order batsman, Graham represented Young England before making his county debut in 1984, and he was a regular member of the Kent side...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020