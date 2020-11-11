Left Menu
Development News Edition

M M Murugappan steps down as chairman of Tube Investments, Cholamandalam Investment

Tube Investments of India, the group firm of the Murugappa Group, informed the BSE that Murugappan has stepped down as chairman and resigned as director of the company with effect from close of business hours today upon reaching 65 years of age and wishes to pursue philanthropy and other interests". Meanwhile, the board appointed M A M Arunachalam as additional director (non-executive, non-independent) and K R Srinivasan as additional director (executive) of the company with immediate effect.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:15 IST
M M Murugappan steps down as chairman of Tube Investments, Cholamandalam Investment

Noted industrialist and chairman of diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group M M Murugappan has stepped down from two of the group entities' to pursue philanthropy and other interests, the two companies said on Wednesday. Tube Investments of India, the group firm of the Murugappa Group, informed the BSE that Murugappan has stepped down as chairman and resigned as director of the company with effect from close of business hours today upon reaching 65 years of age and wishes to pursue philanthropy and other interests".

Meanwhile, the board appointed M A M Arunachalam as additional director (non-executive, non-independent) and K R Srinivasan as additional director (executive) of the company with immediate effect. Srinivasan was also appointed as president and whole time director (key managerial personnel) for a three year period.

Tube Investments of India has its main business divisions cycles, metal forming, tube products and chains. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, another group firm of Murugappa Group, said in a BSE filing that Murugappan has stepped down as Chairman and wishes to pursue philanthropy and other interests as mentioned by him in his letter to the Board.

The Board of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company elected Vellayan Subbiah as Chairman of the Board of Directors with effect from November 12. Subbiah was also appointed as an additional director of the company with immediate effect, the filing said.

Cholamandalam Investment is the financial services division of Murugappa Group. It commenced business as an equipment finance company and and has emerged as a comprehensive financial services provider offering vehicle finance, home loans, home equity loans, among others.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to jump as tech stocks snap back

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as signs of a working COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a faster-than-expected economic rebound, with technology stocks bouncing back from steep losses this week. Nasdaq 100 futu...

'Doctor Strange' actor Mads Mikkelsen in early talks to replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Doctor Strange actor Mads Mikkelsen is in early talks to replace Johnny Depp taking over his role of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. According to Variety, Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production in the UK a...

Trump to emerge from White House to mark Veterans Day

President Donald Trump will participate in the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Ceremony on Wednesday, emerging in public for the first time since his failed reelection bid to take part in the annual presidential rite. Trump ha...

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Turkish Grand Prix

Some statistics for Sundays Turkish Formula One Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit, the 14th race of the season Lap distance 5.338km. Total distance 309.396km 58 lapsNo race at this circuit since 2011. Lap record Juan Pablo Montoya Col...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020