Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpiceJet Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 112.6 cr

"Despite COVID-19 continuing to pose serious operating challenges we have managed to significantly cut down our net loss in Q2 much like the previous quarter," SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said. In Q1 of 2020-21, SpiceJet had posted a net loss of Rs 600.5 crore owing to the suspension of flight operations due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:34 IST
SpiceJet Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 112.6 cr

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 112.6 crore for the quarter ended September. It had posted a net loss of Rs 462.6 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The airline's total income stood at Rs 1,305 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21, significantly lower than Rs 3,074 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses also reduced to Rs 1,418 crore as compared to Rs 3,536 crore earlier, the airline said in a statement. "Despite COVID-19 continuing to pose serious operating challenges we have managed to significantly cut down our net loss in Q2 much like the previous quarter," SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said. In Q1 of 2020-21, SpiceJet had posted a net loss of Rs 600.5 crore owing to the suspension of flight operations due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. India's largest airline IndiGo has incurred net loss of Rs 2,884 crore and Rs 1,194 crore in Q1 and Q2, respectively, this fiscal. Scheduled domestic flight services were suspended in India from March 25 to May 24 due to the lockdown. Domestic flights resumed from May 25 but in a curtailed manner. SpiceJet said it had a load factor or occupancy rate of 73.1 per cent in Q2 of this financial year. It also said Sanjeev Taneja has joined the airline as its chief financial officer. He has worked in companies like Essar Ports and Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL). The airline said it is operating 52 per cent of its pre-COVID domestic flights currently. Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international passenger flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements between India and other countries since July.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to jump as tech stocks snap back

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as signs of a working COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a faster-than-expected economic rebound, with technology stocks bouncing back from steep losses this week. Nasdaq 100 futu...

'Doctor Strange' actor Mads Mikkelsen in early talks to replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Doctor Strange actor Mads Mikkelsen is in early talks to replace Johnny Depp taking over his role of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. According to Variety, Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production in the UK a...

Trump to emerge from White House to mark Veterans Day

President Donald Trump will participate in the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Ceremony on Wednesday, emerging in public for the first time since his failed reelection bid to take part in the annual presidential rite. Trump ha...

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Turkish Grand Prix

Some statistics for Sundays Turkish Formula One Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit, the 14th race of the season Lap distance 5.338km. Total distance 309.396km 58 lapsNo race at this circuit since 2011. Lap record Juan Pablo Montoya Col...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020