Gillette India Ltd. Announces First Quarter Results

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:01 IST
Procter and Gamble Co. logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gillette India Limited (GIL) announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the company delivered sales of Rs 516 Crores, up 12 per cent vs year ago behind strong product innovations, trusted portfolio, market recovery and strong execution of brand and retail fundamentals. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter was Rs 95 Crores, up 54 per cent vs year ago behind focus on productivity and a one-time help in the quarter. In management's estimate, the Profit excluding the one-time items, for the quarter was up ~20 per cent. Both grooming and oral care business grew ahead of the category.

"In a challenging market environment, we delivered strong top and bottom-line results. With the easing of the lockdown, we witnessed market recovery in the grooming category through the quarter. Our production and service are now back to pre-COVID levels. In the near term, we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our employees, maximize the availability of our products, which play an essential role in meeting the daily grooming and hygiene needs of consumers across the country, and support our communities," said Madhusudan Gopalan, Managing Director, Gillette India Ltd. "In the long term, we will continue to stay focused on our strategy of driving superiority, improving productivity, and strengthening our organization and culture to deliver balanced growth," he further added.

As a part of the company's COVID-19 response, we launched the 'Gillette Barber Suraksha Program', to support the barber community in India get back on their feet. The program is enabling barbers to restart their businesses while educating them on maintaining high standards of safety, health and hygiene. Gillette India Limited (GIL) is one of India's well-known FMCG Companies that deals in some of the world leading brands GILLETTE and ORAL-B; and has carved a reputation for delivering high quality, value-added products to meet the needs of consumers. GIL brands take pride in being socially conscious via their participation in P&G SHIKSHA, their flagship CSR program that supports the education of underprivileged children in India.

For more information, please visit: in.pg.com for the latest news

