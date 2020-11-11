BGR Energy Systems Q2 net loss at Rs 151.17 cr

BGR Energy Systems' on Wednesday reported consolidated net loss at Rs 151.17 crore in the quarter ended September. Consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 18.91 crore in the September quarter of previous year, a BSE filing said.

Total income of the company declined to Rs 274.07 crore in the quarter under consideration from Rs 610.23 crore in the same period last year. "The company's operations and financial results for the half-year ended September 2020 have been impacted by COVID-19 pandemic. The operations gradually resumed with requisite precautions.

“The results for the quarter are not comparable with those for the previous quarter and corresponding quarter of the previous year," it added..