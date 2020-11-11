Left Menu
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has entered into a strategic alliance with Spanish petroleum company Repsol to launch co-branded engine oil Honda Repsol Moto for its two-wheelers in India, the company said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:20 IST
Honda Motorcycle, Spanish petroleum firm Repsol tie up to launch co-branded engine oil in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has entered into a strategic alliance with Spanish petroleum company Repsol to launch co-branded engine oil Honda Repsol Moto for its two-wheelers in India, the company said. The co-branded engine oil comes in two exclusive grades, one each for motorcycles and scooters, in 800 ml, 900 ml and 1,000 ml packs and are available in the open market from this month, HMSI said in a statement.

Repsol sells lubricants in more than 85 countries, according to the release. "We have joined hands with Repsol Lubricants to launch a new product 'Honda Repsol MOTO' engine oil specially developed and approved by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Japan, for the engine of Honda two-wheelers," said Pradeep Kumar Pandey, senior vice-president at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd.

He added that this strategic step will help us make the engine oil available to customers at all GP Petroleums outlets. Repsol and Honda have been partners in the Repsol Honda MotoGP team for 26 years, and all the experience it has acquired developing lubricants for this demanding level of competition is passed on to its commercial products, said Repsol Director (Lubricants) Clara Velasco.

"We are excited to strengthen this alliance by launching these co-branded lubricants in India which will allow us to extend the range of our products," she added. Prashanth Achar, chief executive officer of GP Petroleums, said, "We are delighted to partner with Honda and bring the Repsol-Honda winning formula to India by launching the co-branded pack for the Indian motorcycle and scooter enthusiasts." He added that the Honda Repsol Moto is made from premium-quality base oil and formulations. "This partnership marks our entry into the OEM driven co-branded two-wheeler lubricant segment." PTI IAS HRS

