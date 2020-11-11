Maha: BJP legislator's car hit by van, nobody injured
BJP MLC Girish Vyas had a narrow escape on Wednesday when an MSRTC bus hit a van which in turn dashed his car on Wardha Road here, the police said. Nobody was injured in the accident, said an official of Hingna police station. The accident took place around 3:30 pm when Vyas' car was taking a U-turn near Dongargaon toll plaza, the official said.PTI | Wardha | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:32 IST
The accident took place around 3:30 pm when Vyas' car was taking a U-turn near Dongargaon toll plaza, the official said. The brakes of a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus which was heading toward Wardha failed, according to its driver, and it hit a pick-up van from behind which dashed Vyas' car, he said.
A complaint of rash driving was registered against the bus driver, the official said. PTI COR KRK KRK.
