Left Menu
Development News Edition

8th annual Ecobank Day celebrated with theme 'Take Action Against Diabetes'

Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank Group Chief Executive Officer, said: ‘Diabetes and other Non-Communicable Diseases are on the rise across Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lome | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:54 IST
8th annual Ecobank Day celebrated with theme 'Take Action Against Diabetes'
The Ecobank Group has announced a total contribution of about 100,000 USD from its affiliates across the continent. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The leading pan-African banking group, the Ecobank Group (Ecobank.com), today celebrates its eighth annual Ecobank Day, which is the Group's flagship annual event, showing commitment and giving back to its local communities across 33 African countries. This year's theme is 'Take Action Against Diabetes' and it marks the second stage of a three-year campaign to raise awareness and help prevent Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). Thus, Ecobank has partnered with the NCD Alliance (NCDAlliance.org), a Geneva-based global civil network dedicated to preventing NCDs all around the world.

Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank Group Chief Executive Officer, said: 'Diabetes and other Non-Communicable Diseases are on the rise across Africa. Diabetes causes serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves and if not addressed quickly untimely death. Approximately 60% of Africans with Diabetes are unaware that they have it and at Ecobank, we are determined to raise awareness about the disease and other NCDs, as well as the importance of healthy lifestyles in preventing these diseases. We are working closely with the NCD Alliance to ensure that our three-year campaign has maximum impact in helping to save African lives.'

On her part, Ms Katie Dain, NCD Alliance CEO, said: 'It is fantastic to see such leadership from a bank, in raising awareness of diabetes and other NCDs amongst its employees and communities. Effectively addressing NCDs will require collaboration across all sectors, which is why we are very happy about our partnership with Ecobank. We look forward to drawing upon their expertise in financial management to train NCD civil society advocates across the African continent.'

Planned activities aimed at raising awareness about Diabetes, include informational webinars and controlled screening in strict adherence to measures outlined by various governments to combat the spread of Covid-19.

2020 Ecobank Day events are being held virtually, to ensure safety from Covid-19, and include:

Today's pan-African webinar in partnership with NCD Alliance to raise awareness about Diabetes and other NCDs, and how to address the extra challenges and stress people with Diabetes may be facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 'Take Action Against Diabetes' campaign on social media to assist and encourage healthy lifestyle behaviours.

The Ecobank Group has announced a total contribution of about 100,000 USD from its affiliates across the continent. The proceeds will go to the NCDA Solidarity Fund (https://bit.ly/36ou54t), which supports national and regional NCD alliances in addressing the critical needs of people living with NCDs during COVID-19

Ecobank Day is an annual event which commenced in 2013 and some of the past initiatives focused on support for orphanages, safe water management, maternal health and Malaria prevention.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-NBA to cut season to allow players to compete in Tokyo - IOC

Team owners and the NBA players association have agreed on a shortened season to allow players from the worlds best league to compete in next years Tokyo Olympic Games, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday...

Facebook extends ban on U.S. political ads for another month

As election misinformation continued to rage online, Facebook Inc said on Wednesday its post-election ban on political ads would likely last another month, raising concerns from campaigns and groups eager to reach voters for key Georgia Sen...

Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 1.9 mln

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent has reached 1,904,820, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC said on Wednesday. The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a stat...

Opposition raised hue and cry over Centre's farm laws, but it did not impact Baroda bypolls: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Wednesday said in spite of the hue and cry raised by the opposition over the Centres new farm laws, the issue did not have any adverse impact on the prospects of the ruling alliance candidate in the byp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020