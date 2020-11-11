Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global NCAP gives zero rating to Maruti S-Presso for adult safety

The model, however, managed to receive two stars for child occupant protection, it added. The Global NCAP also tested Hyundai's Grand i10 Nios and Kia Motors' Seltos along with S-Presso in the current round of evaluation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:57 IST
Global NCAP gives zero rating to Maruti S-Presso for adult safety
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)

Vehicle safety group Global NCAP on Wednesday said it has given zero star for safety to Maruti Suzuki's entry-level model S-Presso for adult occupant protection, a finding which the company derided saying that it complies with Indian government regulations. Vehicles are rated from zero to five based on their safety features and automobiles with higher rating are considered safer for occupants.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has achieved a disappointing zero-star rating in the new round of #SaferCarsForIndia crash tests, Global NCAP said in a statement. The model, however, managed to receive two stars for child occupant protection, it added.

The Global NCAP also tested Hyundai's Grand i10 Nios and Kia Motors' Seltos along with S-Presso in the current round of evaluation. Grand i10 Nios received two stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection.

On the other hand, Kia Seltos achieved three stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. Commenting on S-Presso, the Global NCAP said the vehicle's structure was unstable and should be improved. The safety body also rated the footwell area of the model as unstable.

"Child occupant protection showed poor results for both child dummies in the dynamic test explained by the poor performance of the restraint systems," Global NCAP said. The car does not offer three-point belts in all positions as standard and has no ISOFIX anchorages for the child restraint systems, it added.

"It is very disappointing that Maruti Suzuki, the manufacturer with the largest share of the Indian market, offers such low safety performance for Indian consumers," Global NCAP Secretary General Alejandro Furas said. Domestic manufacturers like Mahindra and Tata have demonstrated high levels of safety and protection for their customers, both achieving five-star performance, he added.

"Surely, it's time for Maruti Suzuki to demonstrate this commitment to safety for its customers," Furas noted. When contacted, Maruti Suzuki India said that safety is a critical issue and is therefore closely regulated by governments around the world as they are responsible for the safety of the people in their countries.

"It cannot be left to the opinion of any self-proclaimed party. The Government of India has recently increased the stringency of car crash test standards and made them identical to European standards. All products of the company are fully compliant with these global standards and duly tested and certified by the Government of India," it added. The Global NCAP also rated the structure and footwell area of Grand i10 Nios as unstable.

It rated the structure of Seltos as a borderline case unstable. It also rated the model's footwell area as unstable..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-NBA to cut season to allow players to compete in Tokyo - IOC

Team owners and the NBA players association have agreed on a shortened season to allow players from the worlds best league to compete in next years Tokyo Olympic Games, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday...

Facebook extends ban on U.S. political ads for another month

As election misinformation continued to rage online, Facebook Inc said on Wednesday its post-election ban on political ads would likely last another month, raising concerns from campaigns and groups eager to reach voters for key Georgia Sen...

Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 1.9 mln

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent has reached 1,904,820, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC said on Wednesday. The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a stat...

Opposition raised hue and cry over Centre's farm laws, but it did not impact Baroda bypolls: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Wednesday said in spite of the hue and cry raised by the opposition over the Centres new farm laws, the issue did not have any adverse impact on the prospects of the ruling alliance candidate in the byp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020