They raised the number to eight in August. Now U.S. carriers will operate 10 flights per week, but the United States is "not satisfied" with that, the DOT's deputy assistant secretary for aviation and international affairs, David Short, said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 21:29 IST
American Airlines to restart flights to China, bringing U.S. weekly total to 10
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

American Airlines is set to restart flights to China in coming days, lifting the total number of U.S. weekly flights to China to 10 from eight, a U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) official said at an aviation conference on Wednesday. The United States and China agreed in June to start allowing four weekly flights between the world's two largest economies after travel was halted earlier in the year due to the coronavirus. They raised the number to eight in August.

Now U.S. carriers will operate 10 flights per week, but the United States is "not satisfied" with that, the DOT's deputy assistant secretary for aviation and international affairs, David Short, said. A U.S.-China agreement allows both countries to operate more than 100 weekly flights between the two nations.

"Their carriers and our carriers continue to have the right to exercise all provision provided in the agreement," said Short at the virtual CAPA summit, adding: "China is not respecting that." Among U.S. carriers, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are currently operating four weekly flights each to China.

In September, the U.S. State Department eased a travel advisory for Americans considering travel to China or Hong Kong from "Do Not Travel" to "Reconsider Travel," citing "improved conditions."

