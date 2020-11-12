Left Menu
China, HK stocks slip as data shows soft growth in bank loans

But appetite for bond and equity issuance among private firms is picking up as confidence in the outlook has returned." ** Banking shares retreated, with the CSI300 banks index losing 1.1% by midday. ** Following a recent sharp drop in high-flying tech firms and other new economy stocks, there were signs of a shift towards cyclical players after news of progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 10:06 IST
China, HK stocks slip as data shows soft growth in bank loans
Image Credit: ANI

China stocks slipped on Thursday after data showed that the country's new bank loans last month fell more than expected to their lowest in a year on tightened loan quotas.

** The CSI300 index was down 0.1% at 4,901.91 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.2% to 3,335.42 points. ** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext rose 0.6%, while the STAR50 index climbed 1.4%.

** Lenders issued 689.8 billion yuan ($104.22 billion) in new yuan loans last month, data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) showed, down from 1.9 trillion yuan in September and well short of analysts' expectations for 800 billion yuan. ** "We think credit growth will remain strong in the near-term," Julian Evans-Pritchard at Capital Economics said in a note.

** Following a recent sharp drop in high-flying tech firms and other new economy stocks, there were signs of a shift towards cyclical players after news of progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine. ** "The good news of the vaccine progress significantly boosted investors' confidence in global economic recovery, which in particular could benefit cyclical and old economy companies," analysts at CMB International noted in a report.

** There will be some profit-taking pressure for new economy shares whose valuation premium over old ones hit at least 20-year highs, the brokerage added. ** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.4% to 26,122.52 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.3% to 10,569.52.

** The Hang Seng tech index rebounded 3.7%, as investors hunted for bargains following sharp losses earlier this week.

