Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gillette India Ltd. Announces First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the company delivered sales of Rs. 516 Crores, up 12% vs year ago behind strong product innovations, trusted portfolio, market recovery and strong execution of brand and retail fundamentals.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 10:40 IST
Gillette India Ltd. Announces First Quarter Results
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Sales up 12%, Profit After Tax (PAT) up 54% vs year ago for the quarter ended September 30, 2020Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)Gillette India Limited (GIL) announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the company delivered sales of Rs. 516 Crores, up 12% vs year ago behind strong product innovations, trusted portfolio, market recovery and strong execution of brand and retail fundamentals. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter was Rs. 95 Crores, up 54% vs year ago behind focus on productivity and a one-time help in the quarter. In management's estimate, the Profit excluding the one-time items, for the quarter was up ~20%. Both grooming and oral care business grew ahead of the category. Madhusudan Gopalan, Managing Director, Gillette India Ltd. said, "In a challenging market environment, we delivered strong top and bottom-line results. With the easing of the lockdown, we witnessed market recovery in the grooming category through the quarter. Our production and service are now back to pre-COVID levels. In the near term, we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our employees, maximize the availability of our products, which play an essential role in meeting the daily grooming and hygiene needs of consumers across the country, and support our communities." He further added, "In the long term, we will continue to stay focused on our strategy of driving superiority, improving productivity, and strengthening our organization and culture to deliver balanced growth." As a part of the company's COVID-19 response, we launched the 'Gillette Barber Suraksha Program', to support the barber community in India get back on their feet. The program is enabling barbers to restart their businesses while educating them on maintaining high standards of safety, health and hygiene. About Gillette India Ltd

Gillette India Limited (GIL) is one of India's well-known FMCG Companies that deals in some of the world leading brands GILLETTE and ORAL-B; and has carved a reputation for delivering high quality, value-added products to meet the needs of consumers. GIL brands take pride in being socially conscious via their participation in P&G SHIKSHA, their flagship CSR program that supports the education of underprivileged children in India. For more information, please visit: in.pg.com for the latest news

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Kamala Harris says no tax increase for annual income below USD 400,000

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has assured Americans that there would be no increase in taxes for those having an annual income of less than USD 400,000. At the same time, Harris has insisted that in the Joe Biden administration, cor...

ICMR, SII complete enrolment of phase-3 clinical trials for Covishield vaccine

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII and Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR on Thursday announced the completion of enrolment of phase-3 clinical trials for potential COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in India. The ICMR and SII have c...

Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints files for Rs 1,000-cr IPO

Sequoia Capital-backed&#160;Indigo Paints has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise about Rs 1,000 crore through an initial public offering. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of stocks aggregating to Rs 300 crore and ...

HK opposition stages final protest in assembly before mass resignation

Hong Kongs opposition staged a final show of defiance in the legislature on Thursday before resigning to protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues in what they see as another bid by Beijing to suppress democracy in the city....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020