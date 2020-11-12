Aurobindo Pharma shares jump nearly 7 pc after Q2 results

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday gained nearly 7 per cent in early trade after the company reported a 26 per cent increase in consolidated net profit in the second quarter ended September. After opening in the green, the stock further jumped 6.47 per cent to Rs 863.60 on the BSE.

On the NSE, shares of the company rose by 6.56 per cent to Rs 864. Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday reported a 26 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 805.65 crore in the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 639.53 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 6,483.44 crore as against Rs 5,600.47 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, it added. Aurobindo Pharma Managing Director N Govindarajan said: "We continue to perform well across all our key geographies and segments to report a consistent set of earnings."