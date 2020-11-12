UK economy grows by monthly 1.1% in September, slower than expected
In the July-September period, gross domestic product grew by a record 15.5% compared with the previous three months, the Office for National Statistics said. The Reuters poll had pointed to GDP growth of 15.8% in the third quarter as the economy tried to recover from its nearly 20% crash in the second quarter.Reuters | London | Updated: 12-11-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 12:45 IST
Britain's economy, which has struggled to maintain its recovery from its coronavirus lockdown crash, grew by a slower than expected 1.1% in September from August, even before the latest restrictions on businesses, official data showed.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a monthly growth rate of 1.5% in September. In the July-September period, gross domestic product grew by a record 15.5% compared with the previous three months, the Office for National Statistics said.
The Reuters poll had pointed to GDP growth of 15.8% in the third quarter as the economy tried to recover from its nearly 20% crash in the second quarter. Last week, the Bank of England said the world's sixth-biggest economy was likely to shrink by a record 11% in 2020 before growing by just over 7% in 2021.
However, since then news of a potentially effective COVID-19 vaccine has raised hopes that next year's bounce-back could be stronger than the BoE's forecast.