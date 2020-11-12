Left Menu
Development News Edition

Traditional gifting likely to take back seat this festive season over travel, home decor: Report

Over 56 per cent respondents have listed travel as their top planned expense this festive season as they seek to break out of mundane routine and rejuvenate, while 45 per cent have counted home decor as the second most important expense, as per 2020 InterMiles Festive Consumer Sentiment Index. As pandemic-induced safety measures and social distancing regulations come into play this year, consumers who are confined to their homes, at least for the near future, seem to optimise levels of comfort and aesthetics in their own nests, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 12:53 IST
Traditional gifting likely to take back seat this festive season over travel, home decor: Report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Travel and home decor have emerged as the top two important planned expenses, while traditional gifting is expected to take a back seat this festive season amid the pandemic, according to a survey. Over 56 per cent respondents have listed travel as their top planned expense this festive season as they seek to break out of mundane routine and rejuvenate, while 45 percent have counted home decor as the second most important expense, as per 2020 InterMiles Festive Consumer Sentiment Index.

As pandemic-induced safety measures and social distancing regulations come into play this year, consumers who are confined to their homes, at least for the near future, seem to optimise levels of comfort and aesthetics in their own nests, it said. Meanwhile, nearly 48 percent respondents have listed festive gifting as the third option within their planned expense considerations, taking it to the lowest in their priority list.

The loyalty and rewards programme InterMiles '2020 InterMiles Festive Consumer Sentiment Index' is based on responses received from more than 10,000 InterMilers across India. The report aimed to cover three core areas of the average Indian consumer's festive spending budget, namely - major planned expenses, shopping, retail and dining preferences.

Further, it revealed that consumers are seeking maximum value for their money through direct methods, as 77 per cent respondents listed great prices, discounts and offers as the most preferred factor when choosing a shopping partner, be it online or offline. Brands are, thus, putting together deals and discounts like never before, as consumers are keen on ensuring they derive the maximum value out of every spend, it added.

Consumers are also actively seeking out indirect methods to make spends earn for them, with 62 percent respondents stated that earning loyalty rewards points was the second most preferred factor for them when it came to identifying an appropriate shopping partner for their needs. This indicates that while consumers are willing to splurge on the festivities, their choices are primarily dictated by options that help them get the most value for their money, it added.

The report further found that online food aggregators are set to have a sparkling festive season, with nearly 81 percent respondents stating that they would prefer using online food delivery platforms. About 12 percent would rather order directly from their local restaurants, and just 6 percent said they would not order in at all, given the pandemic, it added.

When asked to rank the top three factors that play a role in choosing a restaurant to order online from, safety and hygiene stood out as the topmost factors on the priority list. This trend has been observed across most service and product categories and stands in contrast to the traditional preference drivers of price points and discounts, the report observed.

Customer ratings, deals, discounts, and brand reputability, in that order of priority, also rank high in the consideration set, it added.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

FM announces new Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana to incentivse creation of new employment during COVID-19 recovery phase.

FM announces new Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana to incentivse creation of new employment during COVID-19 recovery phase....

UK economy saw big bounceback in summer before fresh curbs

The British economy bounced back strongly in the third quarter of the year as many of the restrictions associated with the spring lockdown were lifted, official figures showed Thursday. The Office for National Statistics said the economy gr...

Petra Diamonds investigates charges Tanzanian subsistence miners abused

Petra Diamonds said it was investigating allegations by a British non-governmental organisation that subsistence miners who trespassed on the firms Williamson mine in Tanzania were detained, beaten and shot at, killing at least seven of the...

Younis Khan appointed Pakistan's batting coach until 2022 T20 WC

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Thursday extended batting coach Younis Khans contract till 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. The PCB said it had received positive feedback about Younis role during tour of England, which paved way for is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020