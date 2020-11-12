Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Capital, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India announce festive two-wheeler loan offerings

The benefits of Tata Capital's festive offerings for HMSI's eligible customers include loan up to 100 per cent of on-road price of the two–wheeler, customised loan options, instant approval on loans with minimum documentation and flexible option to choose the tenure up to 36 months, the two companies said in a joint statement. These offers can be availed till November 30, 2020, they added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 13:02 IST
Tata Capital, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India announce festive two-wheeler loan offerings
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tata Capital and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday announced festive two-wheeler loan offerings for the latter's customers, including 100 per cent finance of on-road price. The benefits of Tata Capital's festive offerings for HMSI's eligible customers include loan up to 100 per cent of on-road price of the two–wheeler, customised loan options, instant approval on loans with minimum documentation and flexible option to choose the tenure up to 36 months, the two companies said in a joint statement.

These offers can be availed till November 30, 2020, they added. "As HMSI's preferred partner, our endeavour is to provide finance that is flexible, easy and meets the needs of different customer segments. Our latest bundle of exciting offers will surely bring in more savings and make the process of availing finance affordable and seamless," Tata Capital Chief Product & Sales Head, Consumer Finance Vivek Chopra said.

Tata Capital and HMSI had entered into a partnership in 2019 to provide access to quick, transparent and innovative finance offerings. With over 2,400 touchpoints Tata Capital caters to HMSI's 46 million diverse customers spread across the country, the statement said.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

MAS Financial Services Limited results - 2nd quarter FY 21

A Robust Financial Performance 102 Quarters of Consistent Financial Performance AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 12, 2020 PRNewswire -- The Board of Directors of MAS Financial Services Limited MAS Financial BSE 540749 NSE MASFIN, specialized in MS...

FM announces new Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana to incentivse creation of new employment during COVID-19 recovery phase.

FM announces new Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana to incentivse creation of new employment during COVID-19 recovery phase....

UK economy saw big bounceback in summer before fresh curbs

The British economy bounced back strongly in the third quarter of the year as many of the restrictions associated with the spring lockdown were lifted, official figures showed Thursday. The Office for National Statistics said the economy gr...

Petra Diamonds investigates charges Tanzanian subsistence miners abused

Petra Diamonds said it was investigating allegations by a British non-governmental organisation that subsistence miners who trespassed on the firms Williamson mine in Tanzania were detained, beaten and shot at, killing at least seven of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020