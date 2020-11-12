Killer Storms into Chandigarh

Killer store is now at Elante Mall Chandigarh, 12th November, 2020: “KILLER" the flagship brand of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd., is ready to rock Chandigarh with its new store at the fabulous Elante Mall. The brand brings along its unique and bold style quotient, international feel and youth-empowering designs, to the city with an attitude. Just like they have in the past, with offerings like Worn-Out jeans (2003), Revealingly Low jeans (2004), Shreds (2005), Water Saver Jeans (2011) and more. The brand continues to put out its wide range of denim, casual wear and lifestyle products, crafted for the youth of today. With vibrant washes, treatments, cuts and fits that would effortlessly live in any stylish wardrobe. Killer is the first truly international Indian brand created and owned by Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited. A brand that is youthful, trendy, vibrant and with an attitude. The focus of the brand is the 16-30 years’ segment. Killer enjoys a leadership position in the premium menswear segment.

Launched in 1989, Killer, today is a power brand. Killer jeans is one of the largest selling denim brands in India. Starting as a denim brand, the Killer product portfolio today includes men's ready-to-wear jeans, trousers, cargos, capris, shirts, jackets, tee-shirts, inner-wear (vests and briefs), footwear (shoes, socks), eye-wear, personal care products and other addictive accessories (belts, bracelets etc). Since 1994, Killer is also being exported to countries in the Middle-East, USA, Africa and South-East Asia.

So, for a firsthand experience of this exclusive retail experience and the best of denim, fashion and style, drop in at the new Killer Store at 1st Floor, Elante Mall, Chandigarh. Mr. Hemant Jain, Director, KKCL has launched the Killer store today in the presence of Radio Mirchi RJ Anmol and prominent personalities of Chandigarh. Speaking on the occasion he said, “Killer is ready to rock Chandigarh with its new store at the fabulous Elante Mall. A Killer product is not just apparel, it’s a style statement. For Indians, Killer has long since exemplified the highest standards of western denim wear. Over the last two decades, the Killer design team has constantly evolved and delivered contemporary fashion-trends. Innovations in style, in designs and in crafting our products have all contributed to brand loyalty” Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL), a leading branded apparel conglomerate was incorporated in 1992. Killer, Integriti, LawmanPg3, Easies and Desi Belle are leading brands offered from the company. Killer is the leading lifestyle brand in the country. Company has presence in 25 states and 209 cities across India. Currently have 320+ retail stores spread across India. KKCL’s brands are also retailed through leading modern retail stores like Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle and also has good online presence through e-commerce platforms. Denims, Shirts, Trousers, T- Shirts, shorts, chinos, jackets, and accessories are the products categories offered by the company. The company has also expanded its accessories division in a big way by introducing Shoes, Eyewear, Watches, and Wallets, belts, deodorants and a host of other accessory ranges for men.

