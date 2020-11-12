Left Menu
Development News Edition

FM announces new employment generation scheme

Sitharaman also announced a guaranteed credit scheme for supporting stressed sectors. The scheme would cover entities in 26 stressed sectors identified by the Kamath Committee plus healthcare sector with credit outstanding of above Rs 50 crore and up to Rs 50 crore as on February 29, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 14:39 IST
FM announces new employment generation scheme

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a new job creation scheme by giving subsidy to those establishments that make new hires. The subsidy would be to cover for retirement fund contributions by employees as well as employers for two years, she said.

Employees contribution (12 per cent of wages) and employer's contribution (12 per cent of wages) totalling 24 per cent of wages would be given to establishments for two years, she said. Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, every Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)-registered establishment taking new employees would get this subsidy.

The scheme will cover any new employee joining employment in EPFO-registered establishment on monthly wages less than Rs 15,000. It would also cover EPF members drawing monthly wages of less than Rs 15,000, who made an exit from employment during COVID-19 pandemic from March 1, 2020 and is employed on or after October 1, 2020.

The scheme would cover establishments registered with EPFO if they add new employees compared to the reference base of employees as in September 2020. The condition would be adding a minimum of two new employees for establishments with up to 50 employees. Those establishments with more than 50 employees, would have to give a minimum of five new jobs.

The scheme would be operational till June 30, 2021. The Finance Minister also announced an extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till March 31, 2021.

Under the scheme, fully guaranteed and collateral-free loans are provided to small and micro enterprises. Sitharaman also announced a guaranteed credit scheme for supporting stressed sectors.

The scheme would cover entities in 26 stressed sectors identified by the Kamath Committee plus healthcare sector with credit outstanding of above Rs 50 crore and up to Rs 50 crore as on February 29, 2020. Additional credit of up to 20 per cent of outstanding as on February 29, 2020, would be given to entities in these sectors, she said.

Tenor of additional credit would be five years, including one year of moratorium on principal repayment. Scheme would be available till March 31, 2021..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Norway views Norwegian Air debt as key obstacle to aid

Norwegian Airs debts of more than 5 billion and a confusing ownership structure are the main obstacles to any extra state aid, Norways transport minister said after the government this week rejected a cash injection plea. The pioneer in low...

DHL Express to invest EUR 750 mn in Asia Pacific region

Logistics firm DHL Express on Thursday said it will invest EUR 750 million about Rs 6,600 crore in the Asia Pacific region on the back of e-commerce growth. DHL Express will invest EUR 690 million between 2020 and 2022 to build or expand ...

WHO chief says coronavirus is "not tired", urges vigilance

The general public may be tired of the new coronavirus but should remain on high alert, the chief of the World Health Organization said on Thursday.We may be tired of Covid-19 but it is not tired of us. European countries are struggling but...

New update brings Sept 2020 security patch, EIS to OnePlus 5/5T

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update, OxygenOS 10.0.1, to the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. The latest over-the-air OTA update bumps the devices Android security patch to September 2020 and brings the Electronic Image Stabilization EIS ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020