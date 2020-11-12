Allcargo completes first multimodal over-dimensional cargo project

Integrated logistics provider Allcargo on Thursday said it has carried out a first of its kind multimodal over-dimensional cargo (ODC) movement project in the country by successfully moving 76-metre long super consignment from L&T Hazira in Gujarat to IOCL Paradip in Odisha. The task involved direct transportation of six packages from L&T factory to Adani Hazira Port by road; vessel voyage from Adani Hazira Port to Paradip Port (PICT); and land transportation from PICT to IOCL Refinery using shore road, Allcargo Logistics said in a release.

The movement also involved the transportation of three packages from L&T Jetty to Adani Hazira Port by vessel and from PICT to IOCL site by road, it added. "There are always inherent challenges involved in the process of moving ODC. In this case, challenges multiplied due to size and shape. However, our project and equipment (P&E) team ensured a safe and hassle-free multimodal movement," said Rahul Rai, Business Head of Project & Engineering Division at Allcargo Logistics Limited.

The movement of nine super ODC comprising heavy equipment such as glycol field stripper, vacuum effect evaporator and MEG column delivered efficiently from a manufacturing yard in Hazira to project location in IOCL Paradip, Allcargo said. While managing the ODC transportation, Allcargo Logistics team adhered to all the required safety and precaution norms and complied with all guidelines, it added.