Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's lagging economy lost more speed in September, worse ahead

But this time construction and manufacturing firms can remain open, and so can schools and universities. The ONS said Britain's services sector grew by a weaker than expected 1.0% in September from August.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 15:31 IST
UK's lagging economy lost more speed in September, worse ahead

Britain's economy grew by a slower than expected 1.1% in September from August, lagging other rich nations as it struggled to recover from the shock of the pandemic even before the latest COVID-19 lockdown. The slowdown in Thursday's official data cemented expectations that the economy will shrink again as 2020 ends, with uncertainty about the Dec. 31 deadline for a post-Brexit European Union trade deal adding to the coronavirus drag.

Between July and September, gross domestic product grew by a quarterly record of 15.5%. But that failed to make up for its nearly 20% lockdown slump between April and June. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the monthly growth rate to slow less sharply, to 1.5%.

The economy is being propped up by more than 200 billion pounds of emergency spending and tax cuts ordered by finance minister Rishi Sunak and the Bank of England's almost 900 billion pound bond-buying programme. Despite those efforts, Britain -- which passed 50,000 coronavirus fatalities on Wednesday, Europe's highest death toll -- has suffered the biggest GDP drop among major economies listed by the Office for National Statistics.

Britain's initial lockdown lasted longer than in other countries and hammered services firms which make up 80% of the economy. GDP remained almost 10% smaller than at the end of 2019, twice as big as the falls in Italy, Germany and France and nearly three times the size of the U.S. drop, the ONS said.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said there was still a "huge gap" in the economy but news of a potentially effective COVID-19 vaccine would help lift the uncertainty. "It's encouraging for individuals, it's encouraging for businesses and it's encouraging for the economy," he told a Financial Times event on Thursday.

"I think we have to be cautious because obviously there's still quite a way to go in terms of the trialling." Last week, before the news of the vaccine trials, the BoE said the world's sixth-biggest economy was likely to shrink by a record 11% in 2020 before growing by just over 7% in 2021.

"Britain's COVID crisis, and its recovery phase, will take far longer than many people first thought," said James Smith, research director of the Resolution Foundation think-tank, urging Sunak not to start reversing his spending surge quickly. NEW LOCKDOWN

Sunak said steps taken to restrict the spread of COVID-19 were likely to have slowed economic growth since September. "Today's figures show that our economy was recovering over the summer, but started to slow going into autumn," he said. "The steps we've had to take since to halt the spread of the virus mean growth has likely slowed further since then."

The BoE said last week that GDP could shrink by 2% in the October-December quarter. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a new, month-long lockdown for England from last week as coronavirus cases mounted. But this time construction and manufacturing firms can remain open, and so can schools and universities.

The ONS said Britain's services sector grew by a weaker than expected 1.0% in September from August. Food and accommodation fell by more than 8%, hit by the end of August's one-off state subsidies for diners. Manufacturing inched up by 0.2% while construction grew by nearly 3%, helped by a post-lockdown housing market pickup.

Business investment was 20.5% below end-2019 levels while household consumption remains down 12.4%. (Editing by Catherine Evans)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Blowback against Trump campaign law firm targets clients, recruiting

Jones Day, the go-to law firm for U.S. President Donald Trumps election campaign, is under fire for representing Republicans in a lawsuit over Pennsylvanias extended deadline to receive mail-in ballots, with law students threatening to boyc...

Q2 FY21 Pre-Provision Profit grew by 10% YoY to ₹ 21 Crore

Consolidated Collection Efficiency Improves to 91 in Oct20 vis--vis 66 in June 20 AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 12, 2020 PRNewswire -- Arman Financial Services Ltd Arman, a Gujarat-based non-banking financial company NBFC, with interests in microf...

K'taka govt assigns KIOCL, MECL for mineral exploration in state

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to release a grant of Rs 65.23 crore to Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited and Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited to identify mining areas in the state. We have recognised two companies of t...

India Game Developers Conference 2020 goes virtual, begins from November 17

Hyderabad, Nov 12 PTI The 12thEdition of India Game Developer Conference IGDC, a unique for the industry, by the industry event will be held online from November 17 to 20 and it will be free for everyone, the organisers said on Thursday. Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020