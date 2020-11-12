Left Menu
Indian Motorcycle reveals 2021 model line-up prices, commences bookings

The delivery of bikes will begin from January 2021 onwards. The Scout range is priced between Rs 15.67 lakh and Rs 16.20 lakh, while the Indian Vintage is tagged at Rs 25.81 lakh, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:22 IST
American niche bike maker Indian Motorcycle on Thursday said it has commenced bookings for its 2021 model line-up in India. The new range, which includes new model iterations and next-level technology upgrades, is priced between Rs 15.67 lakh and Rs 43.96 lakh (ex-showroom), Indian Motorcycle said in a statement.

To pre-book these luxury machines, interested customers can pay a booking amount of Rs 2 lakh at the nearest company dealerships across the country, it added. The delivery of bikes will begin from January 2021 onwards.

The Scout range is priced between Rs 15.67 lakh and Rs 16.20 lakh, while the Indian Vintage is tagged at Rs 25.81 lakh, the company said. Similarly, Indian Vintage Dark Horse starts at Rs 26.63 lakh, while the Indian Springfield is tagged at Rs 33.06 lakh. Similarly, Indian Springfield Dark Horse is priced at Rs 29.23 lakh and Indian Chieftain is tagged at Rs 31.67 lakh.

Besides, Indian Chieftain Dark Horse, Indian Chieftain Limited and Roadmaster are priced at Rs 33.29 lakh, Rs 33.54 lakh and Rs 43.21 lakh, respectively. Roadmaster Dark Horse is priced at Rs 43.14 lakh, while the Roadmaster Limited is tagged at Rs 43.96 lakh, the company said.

Indian Motorcycle, a wholly-owned division of Polaris Industries Inc, is America's first motorcycle company. It was founded in 1901.

