Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB and Uganda sign $500k grant for financing of MSMEs within petroleum sector

Uganda: African Development Bank grants $500,000 for capacity development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) within the petroleum sector

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 12-11-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 19:05 IST
AfDB and Uganda sign $500k grant for financing of MSMEs within petroleum sector
The Government of Uganda through the Petroleum Authority will provide counterpart funding. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The African Development Bank (AfDB.org) and the Government of Uganda have signed a $500,000 grant agreement for financing of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to boost business linkages on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Technical Assistance project.

The project's overall objective is to help develop the capacity of local Uganda MSMEs along the East African crude oil pipeline, by enabling them to access new market opportunities, and building linkages with larger, national, regional and international companies. The project aims to support inclusive private sector growth and the creation of an estimated 500 jobs along the pipeline.

Through the Fund for African Private Sector Assistance (FAPA), the Bank will contribute $500,000 to the project. The Government of Uganda through the Petroleum Authority will provide counterpart funding. A similar project is being finalised on the Tanzanian side of the border.

The grant was provided in response to a request from Uganda and Tanzania for assistance in preparing local business communities to be able to retain a portion of the $3.5 billion investment in the construction of a crude oil pipeline from Hoima in western Uganda to Tanga, on the Coast of Tanzania, agreed in 2016. This has recently been followed by the signing of an agreement in September 2020 between the two governments, for the project to be undertaken by Total E&P as the lead private sector developer.

The grant agreement was signed on 17 September by Bank Acting Senior Vice President and Chief Finance Officer Swazi Tshabalala on behalf of the African Development Bank, and Matia Kasaija, Ugandan Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

The target is to have at least 100 local micro-business in Uganda and Tanzania trained to do business on the pipeline project. It is also expected to link at least 70 business enterprises or other relevant business transactions undertaken on the pipeline. With the increased number of enterprises joining petroleum supplier databases in both Uganda and Tanzania, new job opportunities would also be created for about 500 people.

FAPA is a multi-donor thematic trust fund which provides grant funding for technical assistance and capacity building to support the implementation of the Bank's Private Sector Development Strategy. Japan and Austria and the African Development Bank are active contributors to the Fund, which to date has provided over $69 million to 87 projects in over 38 countries across the African continent.

The FAPA portfolio includes regional and national projects aimed at improving the business environment, strengthening financial systems, building private sector infrastructure, promotion of trade and development of Micro-, Small- and Medium- Enterprise. Additional information on FAPA can be obtained from the following link bit.ly/36x47fl or contact to FAPA_Secretariat@AFDB.ORG for specific requests.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Prisons staff, TN Special Police personnel donate plasma

Delhi Prisons staff and personnel of the Tamil Nadu Special Police, which carries out security duty at Tihar Jail, who have recovered from COVID-19, donated plasma here on Thursday, jail officials said. Director General Delhi Prisons Sandee...

English COVID infections doubled in October - Imperial College study

English COVID-19 infections rose sharply in October with double the number of cases reported by the end of the month compared to the beginning ahead of the reintroduction of a national lockdown, a large study said on Thursday.The study, led...

33rd Guwahati Book Fair from December 30

The 33rd Guwahati Book Fair by the state-run Publication Board Assam will begin from December 30, more than nine months after it was put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic. The 12-day book fair is scheduled from December 30 to January 10 next...

CAI sets up 12th cotton testing and research laboratory in Jalgaon

The Cotton Association of India CAI on Thursday said it inaugurated its 12th cotton testing and research laboratory in Jalgaon, Maharashtra to provide reliable and timely cotton testing facilities locally. CAI has one of the largest network...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020