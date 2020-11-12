Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P futures drop as COVID-19 cases surge; tech stocks inch higher

New York became the latest state to introduce social distancing restrictions on Wednesday, as new coronavirus cases in the United States surged above 100,000 for an eighth consecutive day. Futures for the blue-chip Dow slipped 0.8% as industrial and financial companies sensitive to economic growth fell, with Boeing Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co down about 2% each.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 19:35 IST
US STOCKS-Dow, S&P futures drop as COVID-19 cases surge; tech stocks inch higher

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow fell on Thursday as U.S. coronavirus infections surged and investors weighed the timeline of the roll-out of an effective vaccine, while some heavyweight technology stocks headed higher for the second straight day. New York became the latest state to introduce social distancing restrictions on Wednesday, as new coronavirus cases in the United States surged above 100,000 for an eighth consecutive day.

Futures for the blue-chip Dow slipped 0.8% as industrial and financial companies sensitive to economic growth fell, with Boeing Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co down about 2% each. American Airlines Group Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, among the hardest hit by the outbreak, fell between 1.7% and 4.2%.

"With several of the early November catalysts out of the way, the market does appear to be expressing concern with some of the near-term COVID trends," said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at StoneX Group Inc in New York. Wall Street's three main indexes have climbed between 8% and 11% in less than two weeks on prospects of measured industry regulation from a potentially divided Congress, as well as an encouraging update from a late-stage coronavirus vaccine trial.

Meanwhile, a Labor Department report showed U.S. jobless claims fell to a seven-month low last week, but the pace of job recovery slowed as fiscal stimulus waned. Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc and Microsoft Corp edged higher in premarket trading, set to add to gains from the previous session.

These companies, which have logged strong demand in the work-from-home environment, fell sharply earlier this week as investors rotated to value stocks on hopes of a faster economic rebound following positive vaccine data. At 08:32 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 0.84% and S&P 500 E-minis were down 0.43%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 0.16%.

Moderna Inc added 3.4% after the drugmaker said it had enough data for a first interim analysis of the late-stage trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine. It did not say when it plans to release the data. After markets close, Walt Disney Co and networking gear maker Cisco Systems Inc are slated to report results.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

33rd Guwahati Book Fair from December 30

The 33rd Guwahati Book Fair by the state-run Publication Board Assam will begin from December 30, more than nine months after it was put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic. The 12-day book fair is scheduled from December 30 to January 10 next...

English COVID infections doubled in October - Imperial College study

English COVID-19 infections rose sharply in October with double the number of cases reported by the end of the month compared to the beginning ahead of the reintroduction of a national lockdown, a large study said on Thursday.The study, led...

Delhi Prisons staff, TN Special Police personnel donate plasma

Delhi Prisons staff and personnel of the Tamil Nadu Special Police, which carries out security duty at Tihar Jail, who have recovered from COVID-19, donated plasma here on Thursday, jail officials said. Director General Delhi Prisons Sandee...

CAI sets up 12th cotton testing and research laboratory in Jalgaon

The Cotton Association of India CAI on Thursday said it inaugurated its 12th cotton testing and research laboratory in Jalgaon, Maharashtra to provide reliable and timely cotton testing facilities locally. CAI has one of the largest network...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020