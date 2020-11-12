Central Vista: Design competition for 'iconic structure' on Yamuna banks announced

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Thursday announced a design competition for an "iconic structure" to be built at the proposed New India Garden on the banks of the Yamuna river near Purana Qila in the national capital as a part of the government's Central Vista redevelopment project. According to the CPWD, the existing 2.9-km-long Central Vista Axis from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate would be extended till the proposed garden under the redevelopment project. An official in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said a pathway connecting the existing Central Vista to the proposed garden which would be spreading over an 20.22-acre land could be part of the plan.

The project for the redevelopment of Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular parliament building, a common central secretariat and a revamped Rajpath. In a statement, the ministry said the "iconic structure", which will come up at Nav Bharat Udyan (New India Garden) to commemorate 75th year of Indian Independence, could be a tower or sculpture with a maximum height of 134 metres.

"The iconic structure should realise the grand vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, symbolising emerging New India with equitable growth opportunities, rooted in values of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas (with all, for everyone's development, with everyone's trust) and representing the aspiration of clean India, free from poverty, corruption, terrorism, communalism and casteism," it stated. According to the statement, the Central Vista Master Plan envisages redeveloping Central Vista as a world-class public space, restoring its grandeur as an architectural icon, housing modern facilities for efficient functioning of administration, strengthening cultural institutions and commemorating 75th year of Indian independence.

'Nav Bharat Udyan' will be open to the public and is being designed to have an iconic structure and infotainment facilities, the ministry said in the statement, adding the garden would showcase historical and cultural heritage and symbolise unity in diversity and aspirations of New India. "The proposed iconic structure being built in Independent India should now become a new symbol of the national capital," it stated.

About requirements for the design, the CPWD said, "The structure should be iconic in design and represent the national capital. For example, the India Gate erected by the British in the Central Vista in the early 20th century prominently signifies Delhi." "The structure should be built to last, like the Iron Pillar in Qutub Minar. It should use indigenous materials in keeping with the government's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bhart' (self-reliant India)," it said. The project is expected to be completed by August 15, 2022. Indian citizens and organisations would be able to apply for the competition, which have a prize of Rs 5 lakh for the winning entry. The deadline for entries would be December 11 and the CPWD would announce the winner in the last week of December, it said..