Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea's Hanjin Group in talks to buy Asiana Airlines - report

South Korea's Hanjin Group, owner of the nation's largest airline Korean Air Lines Co Ltd , is in talks to acquire debt-ridden Asiana Airlines Inc, local media reported on Thursday, citing unnamed investment banking sources. The Korea Economic Daily said Hanjin Group has been in talks with Korea Development Bank (KDB) and will be submitting a letter of intent to the bank next as early as next week.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 06:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 06:42 IST
S.Korea's Hanjin Group in talks to buy Asiana Airlines - report

South Korea's Hanjin Group, owner of the nation's largest airline Korean Air Lines Co Ltd , is in talks to acquire debt-ridden Asiana Airlines Inc, local media reported on Thursday, citing unnamed investment banking sources.

The Korea Economic Daily said Hanjin Group has been in talks with Korea Development Bank (KDB) and will be submitting a letter of intent to the bank next as early as next week. Hanjin Group told Reuters nothing has been decided, while Asiana Airlines said they were not aware of such talks.

Asiana's lead creditor KDB said in an emailed statement talks with Hanjin Group was one of the options under consideration but also said that nothing had been decided. Shares of Asiana Airlines jumped as much as 25.6% to hit a near seven-month high, Korean Air rose as much as 6.5% in morning trade. Shares of Hanjin Kal, the holding company of Hanjin Group, were down 8.5% versus a 0.2% fall in the broader KOSPI as of 1256 GMT.

"The sale itself is a good news for Asiana Airlines ... Korean Air will likely benefit from the country's No. 2 full service carrier dropping out of competition, while the integration may bring positive outcomes for South Korea's aviation industry," said Lee Han-joon, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities. A planned sale of Asiana Airlines, South Korea's second-largest carrier, collapsed in September.

Hyundai Development Co and brokerage Mirae Asset Daewoo had agreed in December 2019 to purchase control of Asiana Airlines for about 2.5 trillion won ($2.25 billion), but they called for better terms after the airline's debt surged after the coronavirus pandemic hit travel demand. ($1 = 1,112.5800 won)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Grain grab: China's global hunt for feed grains roils world market

Chinese feed producers, pig farmers and traders are reshaping the global grain market as they scour the world for supplies amid a domestic shortfall that sent local corn prices to record highs and is expected to fuel global food inflation i...

Cricket-Kohli's absence to impact India, says Australia coach Langer

Virat Kohli is one of the best players Justin Langer has ever seen and his absence from the last three tests in the upcoming series will be keenly felt, the Australia coach said on Friday.Kohli will head home after the series-opening test a...

Measles surge worldwide in 2019 reaching highest number of cases in 23 years

Measles surged worldwide in 2019 reaching the highest number of reported cases in 23 years. Highlighted in a publication by the World Health Organization WHO and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC, measles cas...

UN votes to crack down on Somalia's al-Shabab extremists

The UN Security Council voted Thursday to ban the sale or shipment to Somalia of components of improvised explosive devices that are increasingly used in attacks by al-Shabab extremists. It also urged the Somali government to keep cracki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020